MABUX: bunker prices will not demonstrate significant changes on June 04

MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) demonstrated irregular changes on June 03:

380 HSFO – USD/MT – 442.04 (+5.98)

VLSFO – USD/MT – 546.43 (+5.83)

MGO – USD/MT – 628.68 (-1.08)

MABUX ARA LNG Bunker Index, available from April 29, 2021 and calculated as the average price of LNG as a marine fuel in the ARA region, slightly decreased on June 04 down to 598.58 USD/MT (-1.91 USD). The LNG Bunker Index exceeds the price of MGO LS at the Port of Rotterdam by $ 33.58 (565 USD/MT as of June 03). The price difference has decreased (minus 7 USD compared to the previous day). More LNG Bunker Indexes on www.mabux.com.

As of June 03, a correlation of MABUX MBP Index (Market Bunker Prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (Digital Bunker Prices Benchmark) in four largest global hubs showed that 380 HSFO fuel remained undervalued in all selected ports: from minus $ 18 in Fujairah (minus $ 12 the day before (t.d.b.)) to minus $ 34 (minus $ 32 t.d.b.) in Rotterdam and minus $ 45 (minus $ 45 t.d.b.) in Singapore. The most significant change of underestimation margin was recorded in Fujairah: a growth by $ 6. The rest of the changes are minor.

VLSFO, according to MABUX DBP Index, was also underestimated in all selected ports. The undercharging ranged from minus $ 10 in Houston (versus minus $ 5 t.d.b.) and minus $ 20 (minus $ 16 t.d.b.) in Rotterdam to minus $ 42 (minus $ 34 t.d.b.) in Fujairah and minus $ 44 (minus $ 46 t.d.b.) in Singapore. Underestimation ratio rose significantly also in Fujairah: by $ 8.

On June 03, MABUX DBP Index also registered the underpricing of MGO LS in all selected ports, ranging from minus $ 33 (minus $ 28 t.d.b.) in Houston to minus $ 45 (minus $ 47 t.d.b.) in Rotterdam, minus $ 56 (minus $52 t.d.b.) in Singapore and minus $ 53 (minus $ 52 t.d.b.) in Fujairah. According to DBP Index, the most significant change of underestimation level was again registered in Rotterdam: an increase of $ 5.

We expect bunker prices may demonstrate slight irregular changes today in a range of plus/minus 1-3 USD.

Source: www.mabux.com