MABUX: Firm upward evolution continues in the global bunker market on Apr.14

MABUX World Bunker Index (as index calculated on current prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) turned into firm upward evolution on Apr.13:

380 HSFO – USD/MT – 712.01 (+13.24)

VLSFO – USD/MT – 921.54 (+4.06)

MGO – USD/MT – 1 173.82 (+38.39)

Correlation of MABUX MBP Index (market bunker prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (digital bunker price benchmark MABUX) on April 13 showed significant overcharge of all fuel grades in selected ports. In particular, 380 HSFO fuel grade was overpriced as: Rotterdam – plus $ 51 (plus $ 83 a day earlier), Singapore – plus $ 120 (plus $ 119), Fujairah – plus $ 105 (plus $ 118) and Houston – plus $ 103 (plus $110). There were no significant changes in MABUX MBP/DBP Index registered so far.

In the VLSFO segment, MABUX MBP/DBP Index also recorded an overcharge on April 13 in all four ports selected, however, the overprice ratio slightly decreased: Rotterdam – plus $102 (versus plus $136 a day earlier), Singapore – plus $61 (plus $99), Fujairah – plus 71 (plus $101) and Houston – plus $120 (plus $148). The most significant contraction was recorded in the ports of Rotterdam and Singapore – minus 34 and minus 38 points, respectively.

MGO LS, according to the MABUX MBP / DBP Index, was also in the overcharge zone on April 13 in all ports: Rotterdam – plus $ 141 (plus $ 119 a day earlier), Singapore – plus $ 32 (plus $ 7), Fujairah – plus $ 119 (plus $104) and Houston plus $149 (plus $174). In the MGO LS segment, MABUX MBP/DBP Index continued to demonstrate irregular changes: in Rotterdam, Singapore and Fujairah, overcharge margins moderately increased, while in Houston they drifted lower.

We expect bunker fuel prices to continue firm upward evolution today: 380 HSFO – plus 15-25 USD / MT, VLSFO – plus 15-30 USD / MT, MGO LS – plus 10-45 USD/MT.

Source: MABUX