MABUX: Global bunker indices set to dip on May 10

MABUX World Bunker Index (as index calculated on current prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) did not have a firm trend and changed irregular as of May 09:

380 HSFO – USD/MT – 751.89 (+4.15)

VLSFO – USD/MT – 966.67 (+1.13)

MGO – USD/MT – 1 291.42 (-6.89)

The correlation of MABUX MBP Index (market bunker prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (MABUX digital bunker price benchmark) on May 09 showed overestimation in all selected ports. In particular, the overpricing for 380 HSFO fuel was: Rotterdam – plus $16 (plus $28 the day before), Singapore – plus $76 (plus $117), Fujairah – plus $87 (plus $98) and Houston – plus $81 (plus $86). A slight decline in the MABUX MBP/DBP Index (MDI) was registered across all ports.

In the VLSFO segment, MDI index also registered an overpricing on May 09 in all four selected ports, while overcharge premium continued to decline. Rotterdam – plus $15 (versus plus $34 the day before), Singapore – plus $26 (plus $38), Fujairah – plus 42 (plus $54) and Houston – plus $21 (plus $29).

In the MGO LS segment, the MDI index registered an overestimation of fuel in all ports on May 09: Rotterdam – plus $ 73 (plus $ 88 a day earlier), in Singapore – plus $ 36 (plus $ 3), in Fujairah – plus $ 162 (plus $ 112) and in Houston – plus $189 (plus $142). There was no firm trend registered in this bunker fuel segment: in Rotterdam, the overcharge fell while in other ports it was growing. The most significant change was 50 points up in overcharge value at Fujairah.

We expect bunker prices drop sharply today: 380 HSFO – minus 15-35 USD / MT, VLSFO – minus 15-45 USD / MT, MGO LS – minus 15-30 USD/MT.

Source: mabux.com