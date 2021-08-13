MABUX: Global bunker prices are steady with no firm trend on Aug.13

MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) continued upward evolution on Aug.12:

380 HSFO – USD/MT – 447.42 (+2.63)

VLSFO – USD/MT – 547.75 (+1.36)

MGO – USD/MT – 637.14 (+0.93)

The MABUX ARA LNG Bunker Index, calculated as the average price of LNG as a marine fuel in the ARA region, rose slightly on August 13: 917.52 USD/MT (plus 1.64 USD versus the day before). The LNG Bunkering Index exceeds the cost of MGO LS in the port of Rotterdam by 349.52 USD (568 USD/MT as of August 12), the difference in price compared to the day before has decreased by 3.36 USD. LNG bunker indices are available at www.mabux.com.

As of August 12, a correlation of MABUX MBP Index (Market Bunker Prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (Digital Bunker Prices Benchmark) in four largest global hubs showed that 380 HSFO fuel remained undervalued in all selected ports, except for Fujairah, where this type of fuel was overpriced (plus $ 12 versus plus $ 15 the day before). The underestimation in other ports was minus $ 14 in Houston (minus $ 11), minus $ 20 (minus $ 30) in Rotterdam and minus $ 39 (minus $ 37) in Singapore The most significant change in the MBP/DBP Index was in Rotterdam (down $ 10).

VLSFO, according to the MABUX MBP/DBP Index, was underestimated in all selected ports on August 12. The VLSFO underpricing was minus $ 19 in Houston (minus $ 10 the day before), minus $ 34 (minus $ 32) in Fujairah, minus $ 37 (minus $ 35) in Singapore and minus $ 18 (minus $ 21) in Rotterdam. The most significant change of the MBP/DBP Index was registered in Houston (plus $ 9).

MABUX MBP/DBP Index also registered the underpricing of MGO LS at all selected ports on August 12: in Houston – minus $ 31 (minus $ 20 the day before), in Rotterdam – minus $ 48 (minus $ 57), minus $ 69 (minus $ 75) in Singapore and minus $ 52 (minus $ 55) in Fujairah. The most significant change was the growth of the MABUX MBP/DBP Index in Houston (plus $ 11) and the decline in Rotterdam (minus $ 9).

We expect global bunker prices do not have any firm trend today and may change irregular: 380 HSFO – plus-minus 0-3 USD/MT, VLSFO – plus-minus 1-3 USD/MT, MGO LS – plus-minus 2-6 USD/MT.

