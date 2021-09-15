MABUX: Global bunker prices do not change and stay steady on Sep.15

MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) continued upward trend on Sep.14:

380 HSFO – USD/MT – 469.05 (+4.61)

VLSFO – USD/MT – 563.43 (+4.74)

MGO – USD/MT – 658.65 (+5.26)

The MABUX ARA LNG Bunker Index – the average price of LNG as a marine fuel in the ARA region – showed a slight increase on September 15: 1058.30 USD / MT (plus 3.05 USD). The MABUX LNG Bunker Index exceeds the price of MGO LS in the port of Rotterdam by 466.30 USD (MGO LS = 592 USD / MT as of September 14), the difference in price compared to the day before has decreased by 1.95 USD. LNG bunker indices are available at www.mabux.com.

As of September 14, a correlation of MABUX MBP Index (Market Bunker Prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (Digital Bunker Prices Benchmark) in four largest global hubs showed that 380 HSFO and VLSFO fuel grades remained overvalued in all selected ports.

On September 14, the MABUX MBP / DBP Index registered the following overcharge margins for 380 HSFO fuel: in Rotterdam – plus $ 2 (unchanged), in Singapore – plus $ 45 (plus $ 50 the day before), in Fujairah – plus $ 32 (plus $ 31) and in Houston – plus $ 2 (plus $ 3). The 380 HSFO’s MABUX MBP / DBP Index in all selected ports remained stable so far.

VLSFO, according to the MABUX MBP / DBP Index, was overpriced on September 14 in Rotterdam – plus $ 9 (plus $ 8 the day before), in Singapore – plus $ 14 (plus $ 16), in Fujairah – plus $ 14 (unchanged) and in Houston – plus $ 3 (minus $ 15). The most significant Index’s change was registered in Houston: overvaluation dropped by $ 12.

As per MABUX MBP / DBP Index, MGO LS remained the only fuel that was underestimated on 14 September in all selected ports. Underestimation margins for MGO LS were in Rotterdam – minus $ 27 (unchanged), minus $ 30 (minus $ 29) in Singapore, minus $ 26 (minus $ 25) in Fujairah and minus $ 2 (minus $ 3) in Houston.

All in all, the global bunker market stays in a fairly stable state so far.

We expect global bunker prices do not have any significant changes today.

Source: www.mabux.com