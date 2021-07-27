MABUX: Global bunker prices do not have any firm trend on Jul.27

MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs continued slight upward trend on Jul.26:

380 HSFO – USD/MT – 452.26 (+1.20)

VLSFO – USD/MT – 558.70 (+0.57)

MGO – USD/MT – 651.62 (+3.36)

The MABUX ARA LNG Bunker Index– the average price of LNG as a marine fuel in the ARA region, rose slightly on July 27: 768.28 USD/MT (+1.31 USD). The LNG Bunkering Index exceeds the cost of MGO LS in the port of Rotterdam by 182.28 USD (586 USD/MT as of July 26), the difference in price compared to the day before decreased by $ 4.69. LNG bunker indices are available at www.mabux.com.

As of July 26, a correlation of MABUX MBP Index (Market Bunker Prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (Digital Bunker Prices Benchmark) in four largest global hubs showed that 380 HSFO fuel remained undervalued in all selected ports: minus $ 25 at Houston (minus $ 29 the day before), minus $ 16 (unchanged) at Fujairah, minus $ 36 (minus $ 35) at Rotterdam and minus $ 47 (minus $ 43) at Singapore. The MBP/DBP Index ratio changed slightly for all ports.

VLSFO, according to the MABUX DBP Index, was also underestimated at all selected ports on 26 July. The underpricing of VLSFO was minus $ 22 in Houston (minus $ 23 the day before), minus $ 37 (minus $ 36) in Fujairah, minus $ 39 (unchanged) in Singapore and minus $ 26 (unchanged) in Rotterdam.

On July 26, MABUX DBP Index also registered the underpricing of MGO LS at all selected ports: in Houston – minus $ 19 (minus $ 26 the day before), in Rotterdam – minus $ 51 (minus $ 50), minus $ 75 (minus $ 65) in Singapore and minus $ 47 (minus $ 42) in Fujairah. The most significant change of underestimation margin was recorded in Singapore (up $ 10).

We expect global bunker prices may stay steady today: 380 HSFO: 0 – plus 2 USD/MT, VLSFO – minus 1 – plus 3 USD/MT, MGO LS – 0 – plus 5 USD/MT.

