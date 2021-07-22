MABUX: Global bunker prices may continue firm upward evolution on Jul.22

MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) changed irregular on Jul.21:

380 HSFO – USD/MT – 439.21 (+0.92)

VLSFO – USD/MT – 543.27 (+0.18)

MGO – USD/MT – 633.65 (-0.42)

The MABUX ARA LNG Bunker Index – the average price of LNG as a marine fuel in the ARA region, fell slightly on July 22: 767.30 USD/MT (-0.19 USD). The LNG Bunker Index exceeds the cost of MGO LS at the Port of Rotterdam by 217.30 USD (550 USD/MT as of July 21), the difference in price compared to the day before decreased by $ 8.19. LNG bunker indices are available at www.mabux.com.

As of July 21, a correlation of MABUX MBP Index (Market Bunker Prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (Digital Bunker Prices Benchmark) in four largest global hubs showed that 380 HSFO fuel was undervalued in all selected ports: from minus $ 10 in Houston (minus $ 6 a day earlier) to minus $ 34 (minus $ 41) in Rotterdam and minus $ 36 (minus $ 35) in Singapore. Changes of 380 HSFO’s MBP/DBP Index did not show any firm trend. The most significant change in MBP/DBP Index was recorded in Rotterdam (underpricing down by $ 7).

VLSFO, according to the MABUX DBP Index, was underestimated in three ports on July 21, ranged from minus $ 14 (minus $ 11 the day before) in Fujairah to minus $ 14 (minus $ 12) in Singapore and minus $ 17 (minus $ 24) in Rotterdam. In Houston, MABUX DBP Index recorded an undercharge of VLSFO by $ 8 (plus $ 11 a day earlier).

On July 21, MABUX DBP Index also registered the underpricing of MGO LS at three selected ports: minus $ 50 (minus $ 58 a day earlier) in Rotterdam, minus $ 52 (minus $ 55) in Singapore and minus $ 40 (minus $ 43) in Fujairah. In Houston, MBP/DBP Index showed an overcharge of MGO LS by $ 3.

We expect global bunker prices may continue firm upward evolution today: 380 HSFO: plus 10-15 USD/MT, VLSFO – plus 14-18 USD/MT, MGO LS – 16-20 USD/MT.

Source: www.mabux.com