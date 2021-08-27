MABUX: Global bunker prices may turn into slight downward correction on Aug.27

MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) rose slightly on Aug.26:

380 HSFO – USD/MT – 451.21 (+3.99)

VLSFO – USD/MT – 544.05 (+2.86)

MGO – USD/MT – 640.86 (+3.59)

The MABUX ARA LNG Bunker Index, calculated as an average price of LNG as a marine fuel in the ARA region, rose slightly on August 27: 937.36 USD/MT (plus 2.47 USD). The LNG Bunkering Index exceeds the cost of MGO LS in the port of Rotterdam by 371. 36 USD (566 USD/MT as of August 26), the difference in price compared to the day before decreased by 3.53 USD. LNG bunker indices are available at www.mabux.com.

As of August 26, a correlation of MABUX MBP Index (Market Bunker Prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (Digital Bunker Prices Benchmark) in four largest global hubs showed that 380 HSFO fuel remained overvalued in Singapore: plus $ 16 (plus $ 21 the day before) and Fujairah: plus $ 1 (plus $ 2) and was underpriced in Rotterdam: minus $ 5 (plus $ 1), and Houston: minus $ 9 (minus $ 8).

VLSFO, according to the MABUX MBP / DBP Index, was overpriced on August 26 in Singapore: plus $ 2 (plus $ 8 the day before) and Houston: plus $ 2 (minus $ 8). At the same time, the underestimation of VLSFO was registered in Rotterdam: minus $ 7 (plus $ 4 a day earlier) and Fujairah: minus $ 42 (minus $ 34). Underestimation margins in all selected ports did not show significant changes.

The MABUX MBP/DBP Index registered the underpricing of MGO LS in all selected ports on August 26. Underestimation ratio was: in Rotterdam – minus $ 25 (minus $ 26), minus $ 35 (minus $ 33) in Singapore, minus $ 53 (minus $ 58) in Fujairah and minus $ 41 (minus $ 30) in Houston. The most significant change in the MABUX MBP / DBP Index was registered in Houston: minus $ 11.

We expect global bunker prices to turn into slight downward correction today: 380 HSFO – minus 3-6 USD/MT, VLSFO – minus 4-8 USD/MT, MGO LS – minus 0-10 USD/MT.

Source: www.mabux.com