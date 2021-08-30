MABUX: Global bunker prices may turn into slight upward trend on Aug.30

MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) did not have firm trend on Aug.27:

380 HSFO – USD/MT – 450.45 (-0.76)

VLSFO – USD/MT – 543.48 (-0.57)

MGO – USD/MT – 640.90 (+0.04)

The MABUX ARA LNG Bunker Index, calculated as the average price of LNG as a marine fuel in the ARA region, showed a slight decrease on August 30: 936.88 USD/MT (minus 0.48 USD). The LNG Bunkering Index exceeds the cost of MGO LS in the Port of Rotterdam by 364.88 (572 USD/MT as of August 27), the difference in price compared to the day before decreased by 6.48 USD. LNG bunker indices are available at www.mabux.com.

As of August 27, a correlation of MABUX MBP Index (Market Bunker Prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (Digital Bunker Prices Benchmark) in four largest global hubs showed that 380 HSFO was overvalued in three out of four selected ports: Singapore: plus $ 30 (plus $ 16 the day before), Fujairah: plus $ 6 (plus $ 1) and Rotterdam: plus $ 2 (minus $ 5). The only port where MABUX MBP / DBP Index has registered the underpricing of 380 HSFO was Houston: minus $ 6 (minus $ 9).

VLSFO, according to the MABUX MBP/DBP Index, was also overcharged on August 27 at three of the four ports selected: Singapore: plus $ 8 (plus $ 2 the day before), Houston: plus $ 3 (plus $ 2) and Rotterdam: plus $ 8 (minus $ 7). The VLSFO’s underestimation was registered only in Fujairah: minus $ 37 (minus $ 42).

The MABUX MBP/DBP Index registered the underpricing of MGO LS in all selected ports on August 27. The underestimation margin was: in Rotterdam – minus $ 19 (minus $ 25), minus $ 29 (minus $ 35) in Singapore, minus $ 65 (minus $ 53) in Fujairah and minus $ 35 (minus $ 41) in Houston. The most significant change in the MABUX MBP/DBP Index was registered in Fujairah: minus $ 12.

We expect global bunker prices may show slight upward trend today: 380 HSFO – plus 5-9 USD/MT, VLSFO – minus 6-10 USD/MT, MGO LS – minus 6-9 USD/MT.

Source: www.mabux.com