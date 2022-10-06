MABUX: In Global bunker market upward trend to continue on Oct. 06

MABUX World Bunker Index (as index calculated on current prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) continued upward evolution on Oct. 05:

380 HSFO – USD/MT – 504.87 (+8.96)

VLSFO – USD/MT – 788.79 (+21.49)

MGO – USD/MT – 1 147.42 (+39.54)

380 HSFO fuel grade, according to MDI (comparison MABUX MBP Index (market bunker prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (MABUX digital bunker benchmark), were undervalued on Oct. 05 in all selected ports. The underestimation premium was registered as: Rotterdam – minus $107 (minus $812 the day before), Singapore – minus $149 (minus $142 the day before), Fujairah – minus $162 (minus $139), in Houston – by minus $106 (minus $93 the day before). The underestimation level declined in all selected ports. The most significant changes were registered in Rotterdam and Fujairah, where the undercharge level increased by 26 and 23 points respectively.

In the VLSFO fuel grade segment, two out of four selected ports, according to the MDI index, were in the overcharge zone: Singapore – plus $58 (plus $60 the day before), Fujairah – plus $60 (plus $66 the day before. In Rotterdam this fuel grade remained undercharged by minus $17 (minus $2 the day before) and Houston – by minus $8 (minus $1 the day before). As per MDI – downward trend prevails in the VLSFO segment: the MDI level declined in all selected ports. The most significant changes were registered in Rotterdam, where the undercharge level rose by 15 points.

MGO LS was undercharged in three out of four selected ports: in Rotterdam – by minus $137 (minus $111 the day before), in Singapore – by minus $144 (minus $133 the day before), in Houston – by minus $2 (plus $1 the day before). This fuel grade was overcharged in Fujairah – by plus $76 (plus $128 the day before). MDI index in MGO LS segment also decreased in all selected ports. The most significant changes were registered in Fujairah, where the overcharge level declined by 52 points.

We expect Global bunker prices may continue to rise on Oct.06: the price for 380 HSFO may increase by 4-8 USD/MT, VLSFO – by 8-11 USD/MT, MGO LS – may rise by 35-55 USD/MT.

Source: Mabux.com