MABUX: Irregular changes to prevail in Global bunker market on Oct. 25

MABUX World Bunker Index (as index calculated on current prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) demonstrated multidirectional changes on Oct. 24:

380 HSFO – USD/MT – 493.19 (+2.65)

VLSFO – USD/MT – 785.08 (-8.25)

MGO – USD/MT – 1 168.20 (-10.85)

380 HSFO fuel grade, according to MDI (comparison MABUX MBP Index (market bunker prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (MABUX digital bunker benchmark), were undervalued on Oct. 24 in all selected ports. The underestimation premium was registered as: Rotterdam – minus $156 (minus $152 the day before), Singapore – minus $182 (minus $170 the day before), Fujairah – minus $200 (minus $208 the day before), in Houston – by minus $55 (minus $74 the day before). The underestimation level decreased in half of selected ports. The most significant changes were registered in Houston, where the undercharge level decreased by 19 points.

In the VLSFO fuel grade segment, three out of four selected ports, according to the MDI index, were in the overcharge zone: Singapore – plus $41 (plus $60 the day before), Fujairah – plus $27 (plus $32 the day before), and Houston – by plus $22 (plus $26 the day before). In Rotterdam this fuel grade remained undercharged by minus $38 (minus $19 the day before). The MDI level declined in all selected ports. The most significant changes were registered in Rotterdam (the undercharge level increased by 19 points) and Singapore (overcharge level declined by 19 points).

MGO LS was undercharged in three out of four selected ports: in Rotterdam – by minus $52 (minus $61 the day before), in Singapore – by minus $74 (minus $63 the day before), in Houston – by minus $45 (minus $1 the day before). This fuel grade was overcharged in Fujairah – by plus $109 (plus $89 the day before). MDI index in MGO LS segment decreased in half of selected ports. The most significant changes were registered in Houston, where the undercharge level rose by 42 points.

We expect Global bunker prices may demonstrate irregular changes on Oct.25: the price for 380 HSFO and VLSFO may change within by plus/minus 1-5 USD/MT, MGO LS – may increase by 20-30 USD/MT.



Source: Mabux.com