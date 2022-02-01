MABUX: No firm trend on Global bunker market on Feb.01

MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) showed firm upward evolution on Jan.31:

380 HSFO – USD/MT – 567.80 (+8.47)

VLSFO – USD/MT – 712.89 (+8.88)

MGO – USD/MT – 844.13 (+7.01)

The correlation of MABUX MBP Index (Market bunker price) vs MABUX DBP Index (MABUX digital bunker price benchmark) on January 31 showed that 380 HSFO fuel grade was overpriced in three ports out of four selected (versus two ports a day earlier): Rotterdam – plus $ 16 (plus $ 13 the day before), Singapore – plus $ 3 (minus $ 2) and Houston – plus $ 42 (plus $19). The only port where the MABUX MBP/DBP Index registered an underestimation of 380 HSFO is Fujairah – minus $8 vs. minus $9 a day earlier. The most significant change was recorded in Houston – an increase in the overcharge margin by 23 points.

VLSFO, according to the MABUX MBP/DBP Index, remained overvalued on January 31 in all selected ports: Houston returned to the overprice zone again. VLSFO overcharge levels by ports were: in Rotterdam – plus $ 27 (plus $ 29 a day earlier), in Singapore – plus $ 22 (plus $ 25), in Fujairah – plus $ 25 (plus $ 27) and in Houston – plus $21 (minus $3).

MGO LS, according to the MABUX MBP/DBP Index, was underpriced on January 31 in three out of four selected ports: Houston returned to the overpriced zone here again: plus $28 (minus $13 the day before). In other ports, the underestimation levels were recorded as: in Rotterdam – minus $23 (minus $22), in Singapore – minus $27 (no change) and in Fujairah – minus $31 (minus $27). Except for Houston, where the MBP/DBP Index rose by 41 points, there were no significant changes registered in other ports selected.

We expect global bunker prices to have irregular changes today: 380 HSFO – plus 4-8 USD, VLSFO – plus 6-10 USD, MGO LS – minus 4-18 USD.

Source: Mabux.com