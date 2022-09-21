MABUX: No firm trend on Global Bunker market on Sep. 21

MABUX World Bunker Index (as index calculated on current prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) demonstrated slight irregular changes on Sep. 20:

380 HSFO – USD/MT – 522.64 (+1.44)

VLSFO – USD/MT – 788.05 (+4.78)

MGO – USD/MT – 1 102.33 (-0.23)

380 HSFO fuel grade, according to MDI (comparison MABUX MBP Index (market bunker prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (MABUX digital bunker benchmark)), were undervalued on Sep. 20 in all selected ports. The underestimation premium was registered as: Rotterdam – minus $102 (no changes), Singapore – minus $150 (minus $149 the day before), Fujairah – minus $142 (minus $146 the day before), in Houston – by minus $43 (minus $42 the day before). MDI changed irregularly for that fuel grade. The most significant changes were registered in Fujairah, where the undercharge level declined by 4 points.

In the VLSFO fuel grade segment, all four selected ports, according to the MDI index, were in the overcharge zone: Rotterdam – plus $12 (plus $13 the day before), Singapore – plus $38 (plus $36 the day before), Fujairah – plus $45 (plus $44 the day before) and Houston plus $16 (plus $26 the day before). As per MDI, no firm trend registered in the VLSFO segment: the overcharge premium changed irregularly. The most significant changes were registered in Houston, where the overcharge level decreased by 10 points.

MGO LS was undercharged in two out of four selected ports: in Rotterdam – by minus $19 (minus $26 the day before), in Singapore – by minus $75 (minus $104 the day before). This fuel grade remained overcharged in Fujairah – by plus $220 (plus $212 the day before) and in Houston – by plus $1 (plus $48 the day before). MDI index in MGO LS segment increased for most of selected ports. The most significant changes were registered in Houston, where the overcharge level declined by 47 points.

We expect Global bunker prices may continue irregular changes on Sep.21: the price for 380 HSFO may decrease by 3-6 USD/MT, VLSFO – by minus 7-10 USD/MT, MGO LS – may rise by 10-15 USD/MT.

Source: Mabux.com