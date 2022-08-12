MacGregor has received a significant order to supply all-electric RoRo equipment to four PCTC vessels

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has been selected to supply RoRo equipment for four RoRo vessels to be built by the Guangzhou Shipyard International Co., Ltd for H-Line Shipping, Korea.

The significant order was booked into Cargotec’s 2022 second quarter order intake. The vessels are scheduled to be delivered to the owner starting in Q2 2024 and are expected to be completed in Q2 2025.

The order consists of all-electrically operated RoRo equipment: quarter ramps, side ramps, internal movable ramps, and rampway doors to each of the four vessels. The order also consists of the patented Load Monitoring System, which can boost the load capacity of the ramp and thus provide more flexibility for heavier project cargo. MacGregor’s scope of supply encompasses design and key components including installation assistance.

MacGregor was selected as the supplier for its well-known brand and market leader position in high-quality solutions for RoRo equipment. In addition, MacGregor’s proven design based on an extensive reference list assured the customer in decision-making.

“We are very pleased about Guangzhou Shipyard’s and H-Line’s trust in us to deliver these high-quality RoRo solutions. A special highlight for us is delivering the all-electrically operated RoRo equipment for the vessels. They will contribute to progress towards reaching the common goal that we as an industry have for more sustainable shipping,” says Magnus Sjöberg, Senior Vice President, Merchant Solutions, MacGregor.

“We are very excited to enter into PCTC business as we were yet to operate any vessels in the field. Our strong and the most important goal is to expand our fleet list, especially PCTC vessels, and we hope that MacGregor can be a part of our business model in the near future as well,” says YoungHoon Sun, Vice President, Business Planning Division, H-Line Shipping.

Source: MacGregor