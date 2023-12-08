MacGregor has received a significant order to supply comprehensive RoRo equipment to Höegh Autoliners’ four PCTC vessels

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has been selected to supply comprehensive packages of RoRo equipment for an additional four multi-fuel and zero-carbon ready Aurora class Pure Car and Truck Carriers (PCTCs) for Höegh Autoliners. This will extend Höegh Autoliners’ Aurora class newbuilding program to twelve vessels, all of which will be built by China Merchant Heavy Industries (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd.

The significant order is booked into Cargotec’s 2023 fourth quarter order intake and the vessels will be delivered between the second quarter 2026 and the first half of 2027.

The Aurora class will be the future of the PCTC industry with capabilities to transport up to 9,100 cars and by being the world’s largest and most environmentally friendly car carrier. The class will have DNV’s ammonia and methanol ready notations. MacGregor’s scope of supply encompasses design, supply and installation support for a large stern quarter ramp and for a door, a side ramp and a door, internal ramp systems, and liftable car decks on all four vessels.

“Höegh Autoliners has a clear commitment towards a more sustainable future and we are pleased that they have chosen to continue collaborating with us moving towards safer, more efficient and eco-efficient shipping,” says Magnus Sjöberg, Senior Vice President, Merchant Solutions, MacGregor.

“We are very pleased to be continuing our partnership with MacGregor. Our Aurora newbuilding program is a definitive step in our commitment to a net zero emissions future by 2040, and MacGregor’s world leading technology and expertise will benefit our operations and ensure that the Aurora vessels are built to the highest standards. It is our ambition to be the preferred green partner in deep sea shipping, and we are committed to building a more sustainable future,” says Andreas Enger, CEO of Höegh Autoliners.

