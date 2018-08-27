MacGregor is set to reveal industry-leading digital advances at SMM 2018

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, will introduce a pioneering new digital solution – set to change the face of breakbulk stowage – at this year’s SMM exhibition. Alongside this, MacGregor has developed other elements of its digital portfolio, MacGregor Smart, and will showcase these remarkable capabilities during daily presentations at the exhibition held in Hamburg, Germany, between 4-7 September. These will include:

OnWatch Scout: building on years of remote-equipment access with offshore cranes, MacGregor will now offer a new intelligent prediction service for equipment on merchant vessels. MacGregor OnWatch Scout can predict and monitor upcoming critical issues and communicate them to customers, reducing unplanned downtime and giving back more cost control to the operator or owner of the equipment. The service also includes access to MacGregor OnWatch experts, who can connect to the equipment and effectively help resolve ongoing issues.

Voyage and port optimiser: this is the world’s first and currently the only platform for pure car truck carrier (PCTC) operators to analyse port calls and identify efficiency improvements. Until now, there has not been an effective way of measuring time spent in port and recognising reasons for delays. These generate known, but undetectable losses and by identifying them MacGregor can save operators as much as USD2.5 million dollars per vessel per year, whilst also reducing environmental impact.

Autonomous crane operations: setting new safety and efficiency standards, MacGregor and ESL Shipping Oy, part of Aspo Plc, are developing and testing an autonomous discharging feature on MacGregor bulk handling cranes. These will be the world’s first autonomous discharging cranes equipped with self-learning capabilities.

“We are confident that our customers should be able to capitalise on the wide-ranging benefits that intelligent cargo handling can deliver,” says Marcus Ejdersten, Strategic Marketing, MacGregor. “Our commitment to shape the maritime industry, drive its transformation and pioneer intelligent cargo handling means that, alongside our traditional equipment portfolio and worldwide service support, we are continually investing in the growth of new digital services.

“Our solutions can predict, safeguard, optimise and automate assets and operational performance, and therefore earning potential. We can reduce inefficiencies and maximise capacity utilisation, which has a positive impact on the environment and, through automation, improve safety and efficiency even further,” continues Mr Ejdersten.

Safety remains a key consideration and at SMM MacGregor will also demonstrate how safety improvements can be made by adopting fully-immersive virtual reality (VR) training programmes.

MacGregor’s wider commitment to the industry is maintained with its continual development and introduction of products and services. SMM will provide the opportunity for customers to discuss these and its extensive product portfolio with MacGregor experts.

“Through collaborations and working together with major stakeholders MacGregor is changing the way that it develops products and services for customers,” he adds. “This ensures that they gain maximum benefits.”

