MacGregor technology for smart, safe and more efficient solutions throughout the lifecycle

MacGregor, part of Cargotec continuously develops solutions that are smarter, safer and more efficient and thus creates value for our customers throughout their vessel`s lifetime. During Posidonia exhibition 4 – 8 June in Athens, MacGregor welcomes visitors to daily interactive presentations at their stand.

Cargo Boost

Maritime transport, the backbone of global trade, transporting over 90 percent of the world’s cargo, is suffering. Two key problems are a growing greenhouse gas (GHG) emission issue, and a prolonged period of unsustainably low profits for stakeholders. MacGregor is developing smart cargo handling systems that improve cargo transportation efficiency and reduce emissions per transported cargo unit. A Cargo Boost, part of MacGregor’s PlusPartner concept is a good example. It is a forward-thinking approach which is designed to increase the earning potential of existing container vessels through improving cargo carrying efficiency.

Autonomous discharging bulk cranes

MacGregor and ESL Shipping Oy, part of Aspo Plc, have agreed to jointly develop and test autonomous discharging bulk cranes designed to offer safety and efficiency advances. Autonomous crane operation improves efficiency and safety as discharging operations can be monitored and controlled from the bridge and therefore eliminates the need for personnel in hazardous operational areas.

Your lifecycle is our responsibility

At MacGregor, our innovative service products focus on the lifecycle of our customers’ equipment and efficient operations. Our customers’ real needs play the most important role. We want to be easy to do business with and known by service excellence and delivery to request.

We will be introducing a new concept of a Warranty Service Agreement that extends our standard warranty term for up to ten years from commissioning, reducing costs and raising reliability standards. We are also developing a range of eco-friendly lubricants – “Green Ocean Lubricants” – that protect the environment and are cost-effective. Furthermore, we have launched products that reduce noise pollution in ports and operational software that reduces fuel consumption.

MacGregor will be available to discuss these developments and more at Posidonia Exhibition, stand 3.123.

Source: MacGregor