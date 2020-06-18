MACN Announces Anti-Corruption E-Learning Initiative

MACN has announced the development of an e-learning training toolkit and platform on ethics and integrity, for ship owners, managers, agents, and maritime cadet schools. Funded by MACN and the TK Foundation, the training toolkit will target different specific user-groups of employees to make it fit for the learners, including captains, crew, and employees in operational roles. The platform and training solutions will be delivered by Videotel and Seagull Maritime, now both part of Ocean Technologies Group.

Cecilia Müller Torbrand, MACNs Executive Director said: “The maritime industry is exposed to frequent demands for corruption including cash or in-kind benefits. Ultimately, it is the master who must manage the situation when government officials make demands for corrupt payments. This results in great stress and has a detrimental effect on the health and safety of the crew. Equipping the captain with tools and support functions to say no to demands is key to stopping bribery. It is also a valuable step in building a solid anti-corruption program. With our members insight and engagement, we are building a maritime specific course which will give Master and employees working in the maritime sector such as port agents, valuable guidance to tackle corrupt demands.”

MACN’s current Integrity Training Toolkit was first developed in 2014 and has been successfully deployed by several MACN members. However, there is a demand from the membership to improve and further develop this training to include stakeholders such as port agents and maritime cadet schools.

Kjell-Arne Danielsen, Senior Vice President at KGJS, MACN Steering committee member, and leading on MACN’s Capability building pillar says “Many maritime academies do not have anti-corruption in their curriculum. Unless offered by individual companies, cadets do not receive any training on how to tackle integrity challenges. By open sourcing MACN’s training toolkit to maritime academies, we can better equip the next generation of seafarers with the tools to ‘say no’ to bribery before they start their professional shipping careers. This is essential to change the culture across the maritime industry.”

The delivery methods will include rich-media online and offline training on an e-learning platform. The overall learning outcomes of each training module will include increased understanding of bribery laws and the consequences of corruption; enhanced skills to identifying bribery risks and apply anti-bribery laws in real world situations; improved awareness of the criminal and financial risks of corruption for individuals and companies; and better understanding of the red flags of bribery and learn how to respond appropriately.

Manish Singh, CEO of Ocean Technologies Group commented on their selection as platform and content provider “We are immensely proud to be part to work with the MACN membership on a project that will make such a difference to the daily lives of seafarers. There’s no place for corruption in our industry and training is key to protecting seafarers from illegal demands.”

Source: MACN