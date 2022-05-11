MACN Launches Global Port Integrity Platform

The Maritime Anti-Corruption Network (MACN) has launched The Global Port Integrity Platform (GPIP), a unique online platform detailing the integrity performance of ports. The platform uses MACN’s current incident data comprising of over 50,000 incident reports collected since 2011 and additional externally vetted data sources to provide key comparative information on ports’ integrity risks.

MACN Associate Director, Martin Benderson, said “GPIP will be a gamechanger in the fight against maritime corruption. Currently, there are no international standards, or systematic methods of measuring integrity within and between ports. GPIP will allow charterers, cargo owners, and shipping companies to compare ports’ integrity performance and identify risks when trading. For seafarers and shipping companies, GPIP will provide dynamic data that will help empower the industry to ‘Say No’ to corruption by making it easier to assess risk and prepare for calling ports in high-risk locations. GPIP will show very clearly what problems are most common and what challenges seafarers can expect to encounter.”

GPIP is available for MACN members (from 27 April, 2022), and will be made available to collective action partners and other key collaborating stakeholders in MACN’s network. The platform currently includes 106 ports from over 50 countries. MACN’s ambition is to double the number of ports in the system by end of 2022.

MACN CEO, Cecilia Müller Torbrand, said “For ports, GPIP will incentivize integrity by allowing for performance comparisons across ports regionally and globally. It will highlight ports that require investment and will also be a tool for international donors, private sector investors, and any stakeholder with an interest in port sector reform and trade facilitation.”

The platform is also an engagement tool that will facilitate constructive discussions between governments, the maritime industry, ports and terminals and other stakeholders. It will support MACN’s agenda on collective action against corruption in the maritime sector and will help open evidence-based conversations with ports, authorities, and governments as well as other MACN stakeholders on reducing corruption risks and promoting integrity in ports.

“Port risk and resilience is one the of strategic focus areas of IAPH, and MACN’s Global Port Integrity Platform is a tool that will help put the spotlight on the importance of anti-corruption measures in port and terminals worldwide” says Dr Antonis Michail, Technical Director, International Association of Ports and Harbors.

Source: MACN