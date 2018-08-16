Recent News

  

Maersk accepts empty container drop-offs

in International Shipping News 16/08/2018

We are pleased to inform you that we are currently accepting empty container drop-offs for 20′ foot food grade containers that are in sound condition (export-worthy/valid). Kindly drop them at our Kakajjo depot situated in Bweyogerere.

Please note that this will be at no extra cost to you, provided the containers are dropped off within the specified period.

The depot’s opening hours are as follows:

Monday – Friday: 08:00 hrs to 17:00 hrs
Saturday: 09:00 hrs to 16:00 hrs

This opportunity is open until October 31, 2018.
Source: Maersk Line

