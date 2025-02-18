Maersk and Cochin Shipyard partner to explore ship repairs and shipbuilding activities in India

Maersk (Maersk) and Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore collaboration opportunities in ship repair, maintenance, and building activities in India. This strategic partnership aligns with the Government of India’s Vision 2047 maritime objectives and recent Union Budget 2025-26 announcements to position India among the top five global maritime hubs.

The collaboration comes at a crucial time when the global shipping industry is expected to face capacity constraints in ship repair yards around the world. This partnership signifies a strategic step towards establishing India as a premier maritime service centre. Under the MoU, Maersk will leverage its expertise as an off-taker in its global fleet to strengthen CSL’s capabilities, primarily focusing on container ship maintenance, repair, and drydocking operations.

‘’As we witness unprecedented growth in global maritime trade, our collaboration with CSL represents our commitment to strengthening India’s maritime infrastructure. The first Maersk vessel repair at CSL, planned already for 2025, will mark the beginning of what we envisage as a long-term collaborative relationship.’’

Leonardo Sonzio, Head of Fleet Management & Technology, A.P. Moller – Maersk

‘’This partnership marks a significant milestone in CSL’s journey as the leading ship repairer in India. Combining Maersk’s global expertise with CSL’s capabilities would help position ourselves to capture a larger share of the global ship repair and building market.’’

Rajesh Gopalakrishnan, Executive Director, Cochin Shipyard Limited

The MoU encompasses several key areas of cooperation:

Technical expertise sharing for achieving global standards in ship maintenance

Exploration of ship repair, dry docking, and new building opportunities

Joint training programs focusing responsible practices

Skill development initiatives for both CSL employees and Maersk seafarers

The timing of this collaboration is particularly significant, as it aligns with the Government’s recent announcements in the Union Budget 2025-26 regarding the establishment of shipbuilding and repair clusters, as well as the creation of a dedicated Shipping Development Fund to secure long-term, low-cost financing for the sector.

This partnership is expected to contribute significantly to India’s maritime sector growth, supporting the government’s vision of developing world-class ship repair and building capabilities within the country. The collaboration will initially focus on vessels up to 7,000 TEU for afloat repairs and up to 4,000 TEU for dry-docking, with capabilities expected to expand over time.

Source: Maersk