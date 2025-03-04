Maersk Asia Pacific market update

There are evolving dynamics in global trade, but opportunities for resilience and growth remain strong. This month, we highlight the launch of the Gemini Cooperation. We also look at how businesses can navigate recent tariff adjustments and optimize their supply chains. There is a spotlight on exciting developments in Southeast Asia, including an integrated logistics solution and continued inland developments in the Mekong area. As Maersk continues to enhance innovative approaches and network flexibility, we are committed to supporting your logistics needs with strategic insights and tailored solutions.

Ocean Update

Maersk launched its new ocean network: a strong start towards reliability and efficiency

On February 1, Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd launched the operational collaboration Gemini Cooperation. The ambition is to deliver a flexible and interconnected ocean network with industry-leading schedule reliability above 90% once fully phased in.

The launch of the Gemini network marks a significant milestone in our commitment to delivering a more reliable and efficient ocean network. With the phase-in well underway, vessels are steadily integrating into the new schedules, with the goal of achieving a seamless transition. While still in the early stages, the structured approach is already demonstrating positive results, reinforcing our dedication to enhancing service predictability and operational excellence.

‘’So far, we are off to a great start – not only in terms of our collaboration with Hapag-Lloyd but also with our terminal partners, where we are seeing improved reliability and productivity on the first calls.’’

Anne Sophie Zerlang Karlsen, Head of Operations, Maersk Asia Pacific

Navigating the latest tariff changes for your supply chain

On February 1, 2025, the United States government announced the implementation of tariffs on all Canada-origin, Mexico-origin and China-origin goods entering the United States. These tariffs are being applied under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).

The 10% tariff on all China-origin goods entering the U.S. took effect on February 4. Canada and Mexico import tariffs will be delayed by one month and are currently scheduled to resume on 4 March 2025 in the absence of any further announcements. Currently, there is no expiry or revisitation date on the tariffs and no opportunity for tariff exemption.

We recognize that these changes may create uncertainty in supply chains, and we’re dedicated to assisting you in managing these challenges. We can assist you in the assessment of how these potential tariffs could affect your business through our Global Trade and Customs Consultancy under our Customs Services product that provides strategic sourcing and contingency planning advice.

Section 321/ De Minimis / Low Value Shipments (less than $800) Restrictions

Section 321 allows goods valued under $800 to enter the U.S. without duty. However, this exemption does not apply to products from China and Hong Kong. These shipments must go through a formal or informal entry process, which means tariffs will apply even to low-value goods. Imports valued at $800 or less will be subject to full duty and must include a 10-digit HTS code. Maersk Global Trade & Customs Consulting can assist with compliance and entry requirements.

Steel and Aluminum Tariffs

Furthermore, it was announced on February 10, 2025, that all steel and aluminum import tariffs, regardless of country of origin, will be raised from 10% to 25%. This will come into effect from March 12 and may lead to retaliatory measures from other countries.

How Maersk Can Help

Maersk’s Trade and Customs Consultants can provide advice and guidance on:

o Actions that businesses should take now in the face of these developments to help mitigate the impact of the tariffs and navigate the customs landscape in Asia-Pacific and globally;

o Tariff mitigation strategies;

o Cash-flow strategies – including bonding goods, drawback and deferment schemes; and

o Sourcing – impacts of either shifting production or new sourcing of goods, parts or raw materials.

Please note that this advisory is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal or regulatory advice. Our goal is to provide you with information that helps your plan your supply chain with ease, giving you more reliability and visibility over your logistics moves.

As trade policies and tariffs are subject to change, we cannot guarantee the accuracy or complete-ness of this information. We strongly advise you to verify details with official sources before making business decisions.

We are committed to facilitating global trade and remain neutral and do not endorse any political position or government policy. We appreciate your partnership, and our teams are standing by, ready to assist you in adapting to the evolving landscape.

Air Freight Update

The air freight market in the Asia Pacific remains uncertain as it continues to adjust to shifting dynamics, particularly those arising from developments in North America.

In the coming months, demand and capacity are expected to fluctuate as businesses navigate ongoing changes. Airlines are expected to gradually increase passenger flight operations through Q2 in response to rising travel demand ahead of the summer season. This expansion in passenger services is expected to have a direct impact on air cargo capacity, with more available space in belly-hold freight. However, overall market conditions remain unpredictable, requiring careful monitoring and flexible logistics planning.

Several critical issues are currently affecting air freight operations in Asia Pacific and may continue to impact customers’ supply chains in the coming months. The removal of the Section 321 exemption for goods valued under USD $800 in the United States has led to significant import clearance delays, as U.S. customs authorities now face an influx of shipments requiring inspection.

This policy shift has had a considerable effect on Chinese e-commerce shippers, many of whom have temporarily halted shipments while assessing the regulatory landscape. The pause in Chinese exports has also affected neighbouring Asian countries, particularly in the Mekong and Northeast Asia regions, where previous spillover demand from China is now absent.

Adding to these challenges, the implementation of additional tariffs on Chinese goods by the U.S. is further influencing trade flows. Neighbouring Asian countries are preparing for potential tariff measures that could be imposed on their exports, while simultaneously positioning themselves for a shift in manufacturing volumes away from China.

With these evolving market conditions, businesses will need to remain agile in their logistics planning. Maersk continues to monitor the situation closely and is committed to providing insights and solutions to help customers navigate these challenges effectively.

Key Update in Southeast Asia Area

Maersk is strengthening its partnership with Singapore-founded furniture brand Castlery through a 10-year agreement designed to optimize supply chain operations, enhance inventory management, and streamline last-mile logistics. This collaboration will provide Castlery with the resilience and efficiency needed to scale its international presence.

As Castlery continues its rapid growth across key markets, seamless logistics are essential to ensuring reliable product availability and timely customer deliveries. Maersk’s integrated logistics solutions – including ocean freight, intermodal transportation, and warehousing – will enhance supply chain visibility and agility, enabling Castlery to scale operations efficiently.

‘’ We have worked closely with Castlery to create a tailored, end-to-end logistics model that enhances efficiency across their entire supply chain. By integrating warehousing, transportation, and distribution, we are helping Castlery optimize inventory flow, improve delivery performance, and strengthen their ability to meet growing global demand.’’

Elaine Low, Area Managing Director for Southeast Asia at Maersk

Key Update in Mekong Area

Vietnam’s New Driving Regulations: New regulations limit truck drivers’ working hours. This has led to higher trucking costs due to the need for additional drivers. Maersk is closely monitoring the situation and working to minimize any cost impact for customers.

Myanmar-Thailand Border Challenges: Ongoing political and security risks at the Myawaddy border gate are affecting cross-border movements. As an alternative, Maersk provides a barge-truck solution via the Ranong border gate to ensure supply chain continuity.

New Landside Solutions

Binh Duong Port as an Import Hub: A newly established container yard in South Vietnam helps customers reduce transportation costs and improve sustainability in their supply chains.

Sustainable Transport in Thailand: Adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) to support low-emission logistics.

Expanded Cross-Border Services: Strengthened connectivity between Laos-Vietnam and Laos-Thailand to accommodate growing demand, driven by factory relocations from China. This also includes multi modal land-air solutions connecting with our Bangkok Air hub.

Source: Maersk