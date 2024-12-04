Maersk completes order of 20 dual-fuel vessels

A.P. Moller – Maersk (Maersk) has signed agreements with three yards for a total of 20 container vessels equipped with dual-fuel engines. Combined, the vessels have a capacity of 300,000 TEU. With these orders, Maersk concludes the intended owned newbuilding orders announced in the August 2024 update of the fleet renewal plan.

We are pleased to have signed agreements for 20 vessels and thereby completed the acquisition of 300,000 TEU capacity as announced in August. These orders are a part of our ongoing fleet renewal program and in line with our commitment to decarbonisation, as all the vessels will have dual-fuel engines with the intent to operate them on lower emissions fuel.

Anda Cristescu

Head of Chartering & Newbuilding at Maersk

All 20 ships will be equipped with liquified gas dual-fuel propulsion systems and vary in size from 9,000 to 17,000 TEU.

Due to their different sizes, the vessels will be able to fill many roles and functions within our future network and give us a lot of deployment flexibility when they are ready to enter our fleet. Once phased in, they will replace existing capacity in our fleet.

Anda Cristescu

Chartering & Newbuilding at Maersk

The first vessels will be delivered in 2028, and the last delivery will take place in 2030.

The August fleet update further announced the intention to charter a range of methanol and liquified gas dual-fuel vessels totalling 500,000 TEU capacity. Maersk has now finalised these charter contracts across several tonnage providers. When phased in, the charter vessels will replace existing capacity.

Facts about Maersk’s newbuilding orders of 20 vessels:

20 dual-fuel vessels ordered with a total capacity of 300,000 TEU

2x 9,000 TEU vessels ordered at Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, China

12x 15,000 TEU vessels (6 at Hanwha Ocean, South Korea and 6 at New Times Shipbuilding, China)

6x 17,000 TEU at vessels at Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, China

The vessels will be equipped with liquified gas dual-fuel propulsion systems

