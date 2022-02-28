Maersk considers suspending all shipments to Russia

In light of the current conflict between Russia and Ukraine, we at A.P. Moller – Maersk are closely monitoring and preparing to comply with the ever-evolving sanctions and restrictions imposed against Russia while we safeguard our operations and our people in consideration of the constant developing situation. Our preparations include a possible suspension of Maersk bookings to and from Russia on ocean and inland.

We are at the same time keeping a close eye on developments and assessing the best options for our customers and their cargo. For cargo already on the water we will do our utmost to deliver it to its intended destination. We have a sharp focus on safeguarding reefer containers and keeping cold chain operations as stable as possible, as the commodities include important goods such as groceries and pharmaceuticals. We are doing everything possible to prevent risk to the above cargo and in turn risk to the end-users in need of these commodities. It’s also worth noting that air space is also gradually being restricted and our air services will be impacted.

The security and well-being of Maersk employees remains a top priority and we continue to put plans in place so that all affected employees and their families get the support needed. We have global coverage for any customer requests coming to the Ukraine Customer Experience teams. Normal requests will be handled as usual, but we ask for patience as global teams handle country-specific requests.

Giving you the best ability to manage your supply chain is of the utmost importance to us and we are working to give you everything you need to run your global logistics in these circumstances. We expect to be able to share more information with you later today.

