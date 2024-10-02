Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / International Shipping News / Maersk continues Beirut port calls despite business disruption

Maersk continues Beirut port calls despite business disruption

in International Shipping News 02/10/2024

Container shippingcompany Maersk MAERSKb.CO said on Wednesday it continued to serve its customers in Lebanon with two weeklycallings in Beirut despite the deteriorating security situation in the country.

“While Maersk’s business in the country is impacted, we currently remain in a position to serve our customers,” a Maersk spokesperson said in an email.

The company said all staff in both Lebanon and Israel were safe and accounted for.

Maersk’s office in Lebanon is located in Beirut and employs 21 people.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen, writing by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2024 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software
error: Content is protected !!
×