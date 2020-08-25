Maersk deploys truly integrated solutions to meet customer’s supply chain needs

Combining Intermodal to Ocean logistics and creating an acceptance point closer to the customer helps one of world’s largest steel conglomerates save costs and time

The customer

Jindal Stainless is the largest stainless steel production company in India and ranks amongst the top 10 stainless steel producers in the world with annual turnover of USD 2.8 billion.

The challenge

Jindal Stainless’ cargo movement for import and export would take place from Vizag Port to a container freight station (CFS) by road and from there to the factory in Jajpur on rail and vice versa. This journey from port to factory and back to port, included multiple handlers. Additionally, during the lockdowns caused by COVID-19 pandemic, trucking became a big challenge for the entire logistics industry due to lack of drivers, causing the cargo to slow down and reduced visibility in its movement.

The Maersk solution

The solution offered to Jindal Stainless was based on the concept of completely eliminating the road transport from port to CFS and simplifying the overall supply chain. The cargo was moved on dedicated rail from port to the customer’s factory and back. Maersk also opened an acceptance point for issuing Bill of Lading at the Inland Container Depot (ICD) at Jajpur, right next to the customer’s factory. In addition to offering intermodal transportation to the customer, Maersk also added Imports Booking Management in the bundled package that that combined ocean and landside transportation.

The result

The Maersk solution for Jindal Stainless brought in three extremely important advantages to the customer:

• It eliminated road transport and thus improved the reliability

• By reducing the stop at CFS, the transit time was reduced by up to 25%

• A single point of contact for the entire journey was created thus offering greater visibility to the customer

Our collaboration with Maersk is a mutual win-win solution as it harnesses volumes on our side and expertise on theirs. This arrangement shall help us strengthen our supply chain, expedite container movement, besides saving costs for us.

Abhyuday Jindal

Managing Director of Jindal Stainless Our aim is to provide our customers with access to products and solutions that meet their end-to-end supply chain needs. With a solution crafted and implemented especially with and for Jindal Stainless, we are going all the way in delivering our promise of being enablers of trade.

Steve Felder

Managing Director, Maersk South Asia

Source: Maersk