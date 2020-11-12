Maersk Drilling awarded one-well exploration contract for Maersk Viking in Brunei Darussalam

Maersk Drilling has secured a contract from Brunei Shell Petroleum Company Sdn. Bhd. (BSP) for the 7th generation drillship Maersk Viking to drill one deepwater exploration well offshore Brunei Darussalam. The contract is expected to commence in March 2021, with an estimated duration of 35 days. The firm contract value is approximately USD 9m, including additional services provided and a mobilisation fee. The contract includes an additional one-well option.

“We’re happy to get this opportunity to add further to our great relationship with BSP. Our jack-up rig Maersk Convincer has been operating offshore Brunei Darussalam for several years now, and our performance has been recognised by Shell as Jack-up of the Year in both 2018 and 2019. I’m certain that Maersk Viking with its high-spec capabilities in combination with our fantastic crew will add even more value to our strong collaboration with BSP,” says Morten Kelstrup, COO, Maersk Drilling.

Maersk Viking is a high-spec ultra-deepwater drillship which was delivered in 2013. It is currently warm-stacked in Johor, Malaysia after completing a drilling campaign in the Bay of Bengal earlier this year.

Source: Maersk Drilling