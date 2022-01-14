Maersk Drilling awarded one-well extension for Maersk Valiant

TotalEnergies E&P Suriname, Suriname Branch has exercised an option to add the drilling of one additional well in Block 58 offshore Suriname to the work scope of the drillship Maersk Valiant. The contract extension has an estimated duration of 100 days, with work expected to commence in March 2022 in direct continuation of the rig’s previously agreed work scope. The contract value of the extension is approximately USD 20.5m, including integrated services provided. Two one-well options remain on Maersk Valiant’s contract with TotalEnergies.

Maersk Valiant is a high-specification 7th generation drillship with integrated Managed Pressure Drilling capability which was delivered in 2013. It is currently operating for TotalEnergies offshore Suriname.

Source: Maersk Drilling