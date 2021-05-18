Maersk Drilling awarded one-well UK contract by INEOS

Maersk Drilling has secured a contract from INEOS Oil & Gas UK to employ the harsh-environment jack-up rig Maersk Resolve for drilling and hydraulic stimulation at the Breagh Alpha A11 well in block 42/13 of the UK North Sea. The contract is expected to commence in Q3 2021, in direct continuation of the rig’s current work scope, with an estimated duration of 140 days. The contract value is approximately USD 11.3m. The contract includes four additional one-well options.

“We’re delighted to be able to firm up Maersk Resolve’s drilling programme for 2021 with this contract, which will see the rig take on its third campaign in a row involving drilling of the challenging Zechstein formations you encounter in this part of the North Sea. We’re confident that Maersk Resolve’s highly capable crew will be able to leverage best practice from the previous campaigns in a safe and efficient operation for INEOS,” says COO Morten Kelstrup of Maersk Drilling.

Maersk Resolve is a 350ft, Gusto-engineered MSC CJ50 high-efficiency jack-up rig which was delivered in 2009. It is currently operating for Spirit Energy in the UK sector of the North Sea.

Source: Maersk Drilling