Maersk Drilling secures additional three-well contract for Maersk Voyager in Angola

Maersk Drilling has been awarded a three-well contract from Total E&P Angola for the 7th generation drillship Maersk Voyager which will be employed to drill development wells in Angola’s Block 17. The three-well contract has an estimated duration of 140 days, which means that Maersk Voyager is now contracted until Q2 2021. The firm value of the three-well contract is approximately USD 30m, including integrated drilling services provided. The two one-well options included in Maersk Voyager’s previously agreed work scope scope for Total E&P remain.

“We are delighted to add three more wells to Maersk Voyager’s work scope in Angola where our operations were re-started in late August following a suspension period due to the restrictions imposed to combat the global pandemic. We’re happy to go back to work in collaboration with the local partners we have engaged to support the campaign,” says COO Morten Kelstrup of Maersk Drilling.

Maersk Voyager is a high-spec ultra-deepwater drillship which was delivered in 2014. It has been operating offshore Africa since 2015 and commenced operations for Total E&P Angola in January this year.

Source: Maersk Drilling