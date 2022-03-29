Maersk E-Commerce Logistics targets U.S. market

Maersk E-Commerce Logistics business unit is leading Maersk’s foray into the $600 billion U.S. e-commerce market.

Maersk E-Commerce Logistics operates a network of nine strategically-located e-fulfillment centers that can deliver to 75% of the U.S. population within 24 hours and 95% within 48 hours.

In 2021, Maersk made a series of acquisitions to incorporate e-commerce capabilities into the company’s business model – with emphasis on B2C and B2B e-fulfillment. Maersk’s e-commerce footprint was expanded with the acquisitions of Visible Supply Chain Management – a leading U.S.-based e-commerce fulfillment company in Salt Lake City, Utah; two e-commerce companies in Europe, B2C Europe and HUUB; and Asia, LF Logistics.

Casey Adams, Head of Maersk E-Commerce Logistics in North America said “Business gets more competitive every day as U.S. consumer online shopping demand continues to grow. Our fulfilment network is designed to bring B2C expertise and scale to Maersk customers with direct-to-consumer fulfillment, parcel delivery and supply chain visibility in an end-to-end offering. By making e-commerce supply chains easier and more robust we can deliver factory-to-sofa service.”

Mr. Adams and the Maersk E-commerce Logistics team are participating in the 2022 Shoptalk event (booth 4056) in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 27-30. The conference focuses on how retail consumers are buying, attracting over 8000 attendees annually.

Maersk serves 80,000 customers worldwide with B2B supply chains. The Maersk e-commerce logistics platform encompasses an end-to-end management tool from source to final destination: shipments, inventory, parcel spends, order pipeline and invoicing. Maersk’s system enables accountability, simplification, and a global scope of e-commerce logistics. Equally important, inventory can be placed closer to customers to increase speed of delivery at lower cost.

The Maersk E-Commerce Logistics business unit is complemented by Maersk’s North America integrated landside logistics supply chain business model. El Segundo, California-based Performance Team – A Maersk Company operates over 60 distribution and fulfillment center locations and Transportation services. Sustainable landside transportation solutions will also be added in the U.S. with the recent announcement of an order for 300 electrical trucks. Maersk North America’s intended acquisition of Pilot Freight Services which is under regulatory review prior to closing in Q2 2022, will add 87 additional locations serving first, middle and last mile logistics across the U.S with special expertise in the big and bulky retail sector.

