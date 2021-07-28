Maersk enhances services from Kenya to Europe to create customer value

Improved predictability and flexibility to customers’ supply chains is the driver of the enhancement from Mombasa to North Europe.

Nairobi, Maersk is enhancing the service it offers from Mombasa to North Europe, specifically Felixstowe and Rotterdam, by providing a single transhipment product via Salalah.

The changes in network are primarily aimed at providing higher predictability and offering more flexibility to customers’ supply chains. Redesigning the network from Salalah the ME7 service will bring more resilience to customers’ supply chains, further protecting them from operational challenges that arise out of contingencies.

“We welcome the redesign of our ocean network from Salalah which will connect our Kenyan customers cargo to Europe through a single transhipment. This ocean product enhancement will ensure further peace of mind to Kenyan exporters injecting more resilience, predictability, and reliability into our customers’ supply chains, particularly essential for perishable cargo from Kenya. It’s great to see this important market being prioritised where global reliability in Ocean Freight is more of a challenge than ever.”, said Carl Lorenz, Maersk Eastern Africa Managing Director.

The ME7 service will connect Kenya’s exports via Salalah to Europe ensuring the cargo will flow smoothly without getting affected by unforeseen delays in case of congestion. The ME7 service will also provide regular rotations between the hubs of Colombo and Salalah, thus letting customers have a more flexible option of moving their cargo.

Source: Maersk