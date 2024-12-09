Maersk Europe Market Update – December 2024

Ocean Update

As a part of developing our network for the Gemini Cooperation, Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd reviewed all ports and terminals in our current network and concluded that London Gateway is the most optimal port to serve our customers importing/exporting cargo to/from the UK.

When the Network of the Future launches in February 2025, London Gateway will replace Felixstowe on our Asia – Europe services. This strategic decision aims to enhance reliability, reach, and speed for our customers. Click here for more information.

The Network of the Future is officially now open for bookings. Click here for details and scheduling information.

Maersk vessel in an ocean

Elsewhere, the Chinese New Year period has a significant impact on global shipping due to the sheer volume of factory closures and a sharp decline in production. In 2025, Lunar New Year officially begins on 29th January, however many businesses start their preparations early and reduce production up to three weeks in advance. Normal production levels are expected to return by the second or third week of February.

Typically, businesses face a race to get cargo out of China before operations wind down and celebrations begin. Our teams are on hand to assist with your planning, should you need to ship out of China urgently.

Next year, however, there remains a question as to how major an impact Chinese New Year will have on shipping due to businesses advancing cargo throughout the year in acts of ‘planned resilience’. Click here for further details on this and other key forecasting questions for supply chain leaders heading into the new year.

In the US, the International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) and United States Maritime Alliance (USMX) are re-entering negotiations on the Master Contract, which was extended until 15th January 2025 amid recent strike action on the east coast.

Talks between the parties recently broke down over automation and semi-automation plans, and we are keeping a close eye on developments with the threat of strike action remaining possible. Should strikes go ahead, our teams will once again draw up contingency plans to minimise the impact on customers.

Key Ports Update

Heading towards Christmas and New Year, customers will see an adjustment in schedules in light of adjusted terminal operating hours and reduced workforce availability in the holiday period. Our teams are working on schedule adjustments to minimise the impact to our customers.

Maersk containers at a dock

Another seasonality we normally see this time of the year is the worsening of weather conditions, with rain, strong wind, and instances of fog typically affecting the continent. In the Adriatic, terminals have already seen strong wind gust – and similar conditions can be expected across the continent at this time of the year.

The north of the continent is seeing a mixed performance with terminals in Bremerhaven showing a stable performance and a healthy yard density. At the same time, terminals in Rotterdam, Antwerp, and Hamburg are seeing an increase in yard density and customers are encouraged to please clear their import units at their earliest convenience to avoid possible disruptions.

Our teams across the terminals are also working on final preparations for the phase-in of the Gemini network.

Air Freight Update

Maersk has taken delivery of its second Boeing 777 freighter aircraft at its hub at Billund Airport, Denmark. The new addition to the fleet will operate between Europe and China, bringing capacity, speed-to-market, and technology benefits to customers.

The uncertainty surrounding new political policies in the United States of America together with Thanksgiving and Christmas peak seasons have increased demand on Europe to US air freight trade.

Maersk air cargo

Should tariffs from certain regions into the US come to light, businesses could advance cargo to “rush” it to US shores ahead of the official implementation and bring about capacity constraints and rate increases in early 2025. We encourage customers to reach out to a member of the team to discuss their cargo options and strategies for the new year.

Global air freight demand remains strong through Q4 2024, and Europe continues to represent the largest share of import volumes across all regions. According to WorldACD market data based on over 450,000 weekly transactions in mid-November, average global spot rates are up 25% compared to 2023, with the Middle East and South Asia still at significantly high levels (+73%) and rates from Asia-Pacific up by 22%.

Please click here to find helpful information about the Maersk air freight network and our services to and from Europe.

Inland Update

In November, our teams attended Intermodal Europe in Rotterdam, Netherlands, and connected with customers and partners and discussed key trends and planning for 2025. When it comes to planning ahead for the upcoming year, here are three forecasting questions every business should ask for their supply chain.

Maersk branded truck

The upcoming year will also see the phase-in of our Network of the Future ocean network, that is now open for bookings. In our inland teams, preparations for the phase-in of the new network are in full swing. We are working closely with customers to understand the needs of their inland supply chains in the upcoming year, and at the same time evaluating our own network and procuring capacity through our partners.

To make sure our customers are set for success in 2025, we encourage them to stay close to their usual contacts and provide their estimates for the upcoming year as soon as possible, so that our teams can secure the needed capacity along specific routes.

To make sure our customers are set for success in 2025, we encourage them to stay close to their usual contacts and provide their estimates for the upcoming year as soon as possible, so that our teams can secure the needed capacity along specific routes.

Customs Update

The implementation of tariffs around the world has made headlines of late, with some companies looking to relocate operations in order to avoid them. However, when considering this, businesses must ensure the move is economically justified beyond just escaping trade measures. Authorities will likely scrutinise such relocations, emphasising the need for genuine economic reasons to steer clear of legal and financial repercussions.

If you are looking to change your duty mitigation strategy, we encourage you to reach out to your local Maersk representative. Our customs experts are on hand to provide the right tools and directives that not only reduce import duties, but also ensure compliance and the meeting of legal requirements.

A male smiling in front of a laptop

Elsewhere, China has implemented new regulations from 1st December 2024 on the export control of dual-use items. The newly published Export Control List outlines about 700 goods and technologies that could have civilian and military applications.

Consolidated with existing export control rules, the new framework simplifies licensing, unifies controls, and tightens high-tech oversight like semiconductors and AI. Proactive compliance measures will minimise penalty risks and ensure smooth operations under the stricter regulatory framework.

Effective from 13th December 2024, the EU has updated its General Product Safety Regulation (GPSR) to replace the 2001 General Product Safety Directive. It applies to all consumer goods except specific exclusions like food, medicines, living plants, pesticides, aircraft, and antiques.

Importers face stricter obligations, including ensuring product safety, providing detailed labelling, and addressing unsafe goods swiftly. Customs will be key in market surveillance, checking for compliance documentation and authorised representatives. The GPSR applies to Northern Ireland, and UK retailers shipping to the EU must also comply.

Ecommerce Update

The sales frenzy of Black Friday has long moved across the Atlantic, and European consumers have become accustomed to sales events throughout November. Combined with Singles Day and Cyber Monday, it is estimated that online shops worldwide generate around 20% of their annual sales in November.

In the EU, consumers on the western side of the continent are expected to spend the most on Black Friday sales – German consumers lead the way with an average budget of 317 euros per capita, followed by consumers in Austria and Spain, budgeting 303 and 282 euros, respectively.

Delivery person loading parcels into Maersk last mile delivery van.

With an increase in sales, businesses can also expect to see an increase in returns during this period – some reports suggest up to half of Black Friday purchases will be sent back. Within the EU, consumers have the right to return products within 14 days and receive a refund, regardless of return reason, provided they order from a European retailer.

For businesses, this means offering convenient return options like drop-off points or home pick-ups will enhance the consumer shopping experience and set them apart from the competition. Though returns often seem to overly complicate operations of e-commerce businesses, reverse supply chains can equally be seen as another optimisation opportunity.

Cost efficient returns solutions can minimise the extra logistics cost spent on returns, and fast returns lead time will allow restocking of eligible items quickly to maximize resale opportunities during the extended holiday shopping period.

Source: Maersk