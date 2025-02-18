Maersk Europe Market Update – February 2025

Ocean and Key Ports Update

On 1 February, the Network of the Future, our new East West network has begun the phase in process via the Cape of Good Hope as previously announced. The first mainliner sailing on the new network is our Jed Service 3, on the vessel Kassiakos, and the vessel Virgo for our first shuttle sailing. For overall information on the Network of the Future on our webpage dedicated to it here. For more information about sailing schedules please visit our dedicated page.

Elsewhere, the International Longshoremen Association (ILA) and the United States Maritime Alliance, Ltd. (USMX) have announced a tentative agreement on a new, six-year master contract, thereby ending the threat of a U.S. Gulf and East Coast strike. This means that all services should be performed as per latest available schedules and no additional contingencies are planned at this time.

Maersk vessel arriving at Pier400 at Port of Los Angeles, LA, California, United States.

Outside of the Gemini cooperation, our teams have worked on introducing a new Transatlantic service, TA5, connecting UK and North Europe with Philadelphia directly. The first vessel on the new service is scheduled to sail on 19 February from London Gateway.

In our Middle East to Europe service, ME2, to enhance our service offering and ensure more consistent schedules, we are replacing the Bremerhaven port call with Hamburg. The first vessel on this service is scheduled to call Hamburg on 21 March. To find out more about the new ME2 rotation, please click here.

In Rotterdam, a strike action related to negotiations for a new Collective Labour Agreement at Hutchinson Port Delta II terminal has led to a temporary suspension of operations at the terminal. The operations have resumed on 10 February, but the terminal is still experiencing a slowdown of operations for an undetermined period. This is expected to disrupt the normal vessel schedules, and to minimise disruptions and protect the reliability of our customers’ supply chains, our teams continue to make contingent decisions and keep impacted customers informed of schedule changes and alternative options. To find the latest update on the situation, please visit the advisory page.

In the south of Europe, terminals in Valencia and Barcelona are expecting to see instances of fog in the early morning hours in the upcoming days, while terminals in the Adriatic are expecting strong winds heading into the weekend. To receive the latest updates on your cargo, sign up for ETA notifications.

Air Freight Update

The global food logistics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of eight percent in the period between 2024 and 2032. Air cargo is an essential component of the food industry, as seen at Fruit Logistica in Berlin earlier this month, where our customers and partners showed a growing demand for air freight options for commodities like asparagus, mangos, blueberries, and avocados, particularly from Latin America into Europe.

Side view of cargo space on a Maersk Air cargo Boeing 777F.

To support the demand for fresh produce beyond temperature-controlled air freight, our teams have worked on developing capabilities at both the origin and destination sides to handle temperature-controlled cargo across Europe.

Reflecting on 2024, global air trade grew by 5.8% compared to the year before, despite Transatlantic and westbound Transpacific routes sustaining a downward trend.

The growth was largely fueled by air trade from Asia to Europe, which grew by 18% in Q4 of 2024, compared to the same period in 2023.

Looking at air freight growth across industries, most register a positive performance, with fashion goods leading the growth at 23%, while the automotive sector experienced a consistent decline throughout the year.

Please click here to find helpful information about the Maersk air freight network and our services to and from Europe.

Inland Update

In light of the recent slowdown of operations at Hutchinson Port Delta II in Rotterdam, which are expected to have an impact on vessel schedules, our teams continue to make contingent decisions to minimise disruptions and protect the overall reliability of our customers’ supply chains.

Truck with a Maersk rainbow container leaving a terminal.

The contingency measures may mean that import cargo gets discharged at an alternative location, further impacting inland transportation from the terminal. All customers whose cargo is impacted will receive specific information regarding detailed schedule changes, as well as alternative options for the continuation of their cargo journey. To find out more about the latest situation, please click here and in case of any questions, please don’t hesitate to contact your local customer service representatives.

Elsewhere, organisations in Europe’s transport sector urged the European Commission and EU Member States to preserve and strengthen dedicated European transport funding in the next EU budget.

The appeal argues that a robust European transport network is of strategic importance for Europe and that ensuring a strong and state-of-the-art transport infrastructure will support industrial competitiveness through ensuring supply chain connectivity throughout the continent.

To discuss the best options for your business and supply chain, please get in touch with your local Sales Representative, or find out more about our Inland solutions and services across Europe.

Customs Update

On 1 February, the EU-Chile Interim Trade Agreement has replaced the existing deal, introducing key changes for traders, such as self-certification, which replaces EUR.1 certificates for preferential origin claims. Under the new agreement, REX number is required for shipments exceeding 6,000 euros, and new rules now apply to goods in transit or storage. These updates streamline trade and provide new opportunities for EU businesses in Latin America’s fifth-largest economy, eventually leading to 99.9% of EU exports to be tariff-free, increasing EU esports by up to 4.5 billion euros over time.

The European Commission continues to pose anti-dumping duties – most recently on erythritol imports from China and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) imports from Egypt and the USA. Anti-dumping duties on erythritol aim to protect EU producers and ensure fair competition. With the EU erythritol market valued at €30 million annually, the new duties, ranging from 34.4% to 233.3%, apply retroactively from 7 June 2024, replacing provisional tariffs set on 19 July 2024.

Similarly, anti-dumping duties on polyvinyl chloride (PVC) imports from Egypt and the USA aim to protect EU manufacturers from unfair competition.

An investigation confirmed that dumped imports were undercutting EU producers, leading to market losses and potential plant closures. With the EU PVC market valued at €3.5 billion, the new duties range from 74.2% to 100.1% for Egypt and 58% to 77% for the USA.

The existing anti-dumping and countervailing duties on e-bikes from China will see an extension for five more years, in an effort to protect the industry employing 12,000 people and supporting sustainable mobility and EU’s green transition. This extension comes in light of an investigation confirming continued unfair subsidies and dumping. First imposed in 2019, duties range from 10.3% to 70.1% and have helped EU producers compete and innovate.

Ecommerce Update

Recent report forecasts that e-commerce sales across the Europe-5 economies — France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK — will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% over the next five years, increasing from 389 billion euros in 2024 to 565 billion euros in 2029. The growth will largely be driven by increasing adoption of omnichannel strategies, better price transparency, as well as expansion of cross-border marketplace.

This optimistic outlook could also translate into positive growth for other key e-commerce metrics. One such metric is the average order value, where all five mentioned countries lagged behind the global average, which reached nearly $100 in Q4 of last year. Likewise, when comparing ecommerce discount rates across France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK, only Italy continuously outperformed global discount rates across 2024.

We’ve previously mentioned the confirmation of large Chinese retailers in the European market. While at first orders were processed and fulfilled from China, low-cost retailers have started using local warehouses in Europe for products from both Chinese and European sellers.

One such retailer has recently stated they aim to eventually process as much as 80% of European sales through these local warehouses. Combined with the recent de minimis exemption in the US customs regulations, European markets could see an increase in volumes from Chinese retailers previously destined for the US market, further strengthening their presence across Europe.

Source: Maersk