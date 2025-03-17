Maersk Europe Market Update – March 2025

After the United States Government imposed tariffs on certain EU commodities entering the country, the EU has responded with a series of countermeasures to ‘protect European businesses, workers and consumers from the impact of these trade restrictions’ (European Commission).

The overall impact these measures will have on demand and sourcing between the two parties is difficult to predict at this stage, particularly with the situation changing on a very frequent basis. We will continue to monitor the situation and work closely with our customers to minimise any impact. We will keep you informed of the latest developments as soon as possible; please continue to visit our dedicated global tariffs advisory page for regular updates.

Birds-eye view over the APMT Maasvlakte II terminal in Rotterdam, showing cranes and container yard.

In the north of Europe, Hutchinson Ports Delta II terminal in Rotterdam is back to full operational productivity after a month of slowdown of operations in light of negotiations between the terminal and the workers.

Our teams are reviewing all upcoming lineups and reassessing previously planned contingencies for the upcoming week. Although operations are back to normal and a tentative agreement between the terminal and workers is in place, a timeline for the vote of the agreement has not yet been set. To find out the latest updates, please visit the dedicated advisory page.

In Bremerhaven, several services are arriving late due to bad weather en route to the port and the vessel lineup has now been adjusted until week 12. All terminals in Antwerp continue to experience a congested line-up due to the phase in and phase out of vessel plans, combined with late vessel arrivals from previous ports. To help alleviate the pressures on the terminals, customers are kindly asked to pick up their import units as soon as possible after discharge, and to please pick up their longstanding units at their earliest convenience.

In the south of Europe, terminals at Port Said in Egypt and Port of Tangier in Morocco, are seeing an increase in yard density. In Port Said, this is expected to continue throughout March and our teams are putting actions in place to control yard stability. In Tangier, the increased yard density is a result of rollings across several services, and a high number of reefer discharges expected in week 12. Our teams are reviewing berthing windows and planning any actions needed to keep customers’ supply chains moving.

Inland Update

In Rotterdam, the slowdown of operations at Hutchinson Ports Delta II has affected ocean lineup, and consequently inland operations to and from the terminal, for several weeks. In week 11, terminal operations have resumed at full capacity in light of a tentative agreement between he terminal and the workers, however a timeline for the vote of the agreement has not yet been set.

Barge with Maersk containers sailing on a river.

This means that contingency plans for week 13 and onward will not be implemented, however our teams will continue reviewing the plans and monitoring the situation at the terminal. To help plan your inland transport to and from Rotterdam, our teams will be updating the dedicated advisory page in case of any updates to the situation.

Earlier in March, an inland barge has collided with a bridge on its way out of the Fruit Terminal in Antwerp. As a result, all marine traffic sailing via the bridge has been suspended while the Terminal assess the situation and possible damage. Our teams remain in close contact with the Terminal and expect traffic to resume in week 12.

Source: Maersk