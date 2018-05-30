Maersk Fluid Technology automates SEA-Mate® Blending-on-Board Technology

Maersk Fluid Technology (MFT) have advanced their SEA-Mate® Blending-on-Board (BOB) technology with integrated software that automates the system’s function to produce Fit-for-Purpose cylinder lubricants using data received from sensors onboard.

Originally developed by Maersk for use on A.P Moller-Maersk Group’s fleet of containerships, MFT’s BOB technology allows for the blending of the in-use system oil, as a base oil, with a high-BN cylinder oil product to produce a Fit-for-Purpose cylinder lubricant and facilitate the addition of fresh system oil to the engine sump.

The use of this technology can reduce cylinder oil consumption and alleviate issues such as cold corrosion and excessive cylinder wear. It can also mitigate issues associated with worn system oil causing problems for the hydraulic control system in modern, electronic controlled two-stroke engines.

The SEA-Mate® BOB product line has comprised of three models; B500, B1000 and B3000. These have had different capacity making them suitable for different engine sizes.

The new model range; B500 Mk2, B1000 Mk2, B3000 will continue to have many of the tried and tested characteristics. The main difference is that the B500 Mk2 and B1000 Mk2 will have the same nominal capacity i.e. be suitable for the same engine sizes and the difference will be in the control system. The B1000 Mk2 will have the option to be an automated model of the BOB system that use output signals from the ship’s Engine Control System and additional external sensors for engine condition as input parameters to provide the necessary information required to safely operate system and engines by optimising the cylinder oil properties.

Henrik Bak Weimar, Technical & Operational Manager, Maersk Fluid Technology, said; “Maersk Fluid Technology, as a manufacturer of BOB systems, we continuously strive to improve the BOB technology to deliver new generations of all models for our customers. Our developments of the automated versions of the BOB system models are a result of extensive operational experience onboard vessels. The new generation of blenders meets expectation of modern engines’ operators.”

For the opportunity to hear the latest news and developments from Maersk Fluid Technology, they will be present from 4 – 8 June at Posidonia with the agent Technava in hall 3, Stand 111 (3.111).

Source: Maersk Fluid Technology