Maersk hopes international interventions, naval presence will allow Red Sea transit to return

Maersk MAERSKb.CO hopes international interventions and a larger naval presence in the Red Sea willeventually lead to maritime commerce to resume through the strait, it said on Friday, following U.S-British strikes overnight against Houthi military targets in Yemen.

“We hope that these interventions and a larger naval presence will eventually lead to a lowered threat environment allowing maritime commerce to transit through the Red Sea and once again return to using the Suez Canal as a gateway,” Maersk said in an emailed statement.

Shipping companies have redirected vessels away from the Red Sea around Africa’s Cape of Good Hope after Iranian-backed Houthi militants in Yemen stepped up attacks on vessels in the Gulf region to show their support for Palestinian Islamist group Hamas fighting Israel in Gaza.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen)