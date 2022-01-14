Maersk launches new reefer train service between Algeciras and Marin

1 day and 12 hours is the transit time for the new rail service for reefer cargo that connects Algeciras and Marin. The new service departs from Algeciras port in Cadiz and arrives at Marin port (Pontevedra) every Friday at midday.

This new train service is intended to give Galician firms with agility, flexibility, and resiliency.” It facilitates cargo delivery to Galicia ahead of schedule, allowing for weekend deliveries and distribution to final retailers. Furthermore, it helps to reduce environmental effect, which is a hot topic among many customers committed to reducing CO2 emissions.

Diego Perdones Montero

Maersk Managing Director for South West Europe and the Maghreb

The carbon footprint of cargo flows is one of the most important topics on the agenda of many enterprises around the world and Maersk is committed to achieving net zero emissions for all its activities by 2040, helping this way customers to fulfil theirs ESG strategies.

One of the primary benefits of this new service for us is the ability to carry our reefer cargo through rail for the first time.” Rail travel is one of the most environmentally friendly routes of goods transportation and we are glad to have this transportation option thanks to our collaboration with Maersk.

Representatives from Grupo Ibérica de Congelados SA

Maersk is launching this new service with a weekly call from Wednesday to Friday, but it expects to be able to scale the service up in response to rising demand for environmentally friendly transportation modes.

For project coordination, Maersk has relied on the involvement and support from Algeciras port authority, Marin port authority, Ria de Pontevedra, Marin Container Terminal, Temarin -Grupo Pérez Torres and the health ministry regulations.

Source: A.P. Moller – Maersk