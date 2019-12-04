Maersk launches new visibility tool “Captain Peter”

Maersk has released its revamped Remote Container Management (RCM) platform featuring the virtual assistant Captain Peter. Since its launch to customers in September 2017, over 3,600 companies have signed up for RCM and the transparency on information from the over 380,000 refrigerated containers of the combined fleet of Maersk and Hamburg Süd it provides.

“Over the last two years, our RCM product has proven good value to our reefer customers, but we have also identified key areas of improving such a cargo visibility tool,” explains Ken West, Reefer Digital Development Manager at Maersk. “With Captain Peter, we are significantly elevating the customer experience of working with the data and building the foundation for delivering even more advanced features around it.”

Captain Peter keeps an eye on the container’s temperature, humidity, and CO2 levels, and notifies the customer if something needs attention. The data is now cloud-based for increased agility and can be easily shared as well as configured to the customer’s specific needs.



Wiskerke has been one of the key customers involved in the development of Captain Peter. When it comes to tracking their reefer shipments, the visibility offered makes the tool a clear winner for the company.

“I choose Maersk and Captain Peter over others because I can see what is happening with my cargo. You can’t imagine the pain I’m feeling when I can’t see what is happening during the voyage,” says Chayenne Wiskerke, Managing Director of Wiskerke Onions.

Maersk plans to continue the dialogue with customers and add even more advanced features to the new reefer platform going forward, delivering value to the customers’ businesses through digital innovation.

Source: Maersk