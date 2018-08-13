Maersk Line, fresh FAK rates

Maersk Line is announcing an increase in FAK rates (Freight All Kinds). Below are the FAK rates for a sample list of corridors, commodities and container types where the rate increase is effective.

ORIGINS DESTINATIONS COMMODITY RATE LEVELS (USD) EFFECTIVE START DATE EFFECTIVE END DATE 20DC 40DC 40HIGH Jakarta Mombasa/Dar es Salaam FAK 1250 1650 1650 01-09-18 Until further notice, but not beyond 30-09-18 Laem Chabang Mombasa/Dar es Salaam FAK 1250 1650 1650 01-09-18 Until further notice, but not beyond 30-09-18 Tanjung Pelepas Mombasa/Dar es Salaam FAK 1250 1650 1650 01-09-18 Until further notice, but not beyond 30-09-18 Ho Chi Minh Mombasa/Dar es Salaam FAK 1250 1650 1650 01-09-18 Until further notice, but not beyond 30-09-18

ORIGINS DESTINATIONS COMMODITY RATE LEVELS (USD) EFFECTIVE START DATE EFFECTIVE END DATE 20DC 40DC 40HIGH Qingdao Mombasa/Dar es Salaam FAK 1250 2200 2200 07-09-18 Until further notice, but not beyond 30-09-18 Ningbo Mombasa/Dar es Salaam FAK 1150 2100 2100 07-09-18 Until further notice, but not beyond 30-09-18 Nansha Mombasa/Dar es Salaam FAK 1075 2000 2000 07-09-18 Until further notice, but not beyond 30-09-18 Kaohsiung Mombasa/Dar es Salaam FAK 1000 1700 1700 07-09-18 Until further notice, but not beyond 30-09-18

-The above rates are inclusive of Basic Freight Rate (BAS), Bunker Adjustment Factor (SBF), and Emergency Risk Surcharge (ERS).

-The above rates are subject to Terminal Handling Charges (THC) and Peak Season Surcharge (PSS). Detailed levels of THC and PSS can be found here.

-The following charges are not applicable: Low Sulphur Surcharge (LSS).

-The above rates are also subject to other applicable surcharges, including local charges and contingency charges.

-Other corridors, commodities and container types (including reefers) that are not listed above may also be subject to increases.

-These rates are unaffected by, and do not affect, any tariff notified, published or filed in accordance with local regulatory requirements.

-For trades subject to the US Shipping Act or the China Maritime Regulations, quotations or surcharges that vary from the Maersk Line tariff shall not be binding on Maersk Line unless included in a service contract or service contract amendment that has been filed with the Federal Maritime Commission (FMC) or the Shanghai Shipping Exchange, as applicable.

Source: Container News