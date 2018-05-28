Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / International Shipping News / Maersk Line introduces bunker fuel surcharge to counter crude price rise

Maersk Line introduces bunker fuel surcharge to counter crude price rise

in International Shipping News 28/05/2018

The world’s largest container shipping company Maersk Line is increasing prices because of a surge in the cost of bunker fuel.

The shipping fuel has become increasingly costly as global crude oil prices have returned to peaks not reached since 2014, lifted by the United States’ exit this month from the landmark nuclear deal with Iran and imposed sanctions against the OPEC member.

Now Maersk has decided to introduce a so-called “emergency bunker surcharge”, taking effect from June 1.

“The increase (in bunker fuel prices) is more than 20 percent compared with the beginning of 2018 and this unexpected development means that it is no longer possible for us to recover bunker costs through the standard bunker adjustment factors,” Maersk said in a note to customers.

The bunker price has now reached $440 a tonne in Europe, which is the highest since 2014, it said.

The surcharge for a 40-foot equivalent (FFE) container would be $120 based on the current bunker price. Should the bunker price increase to $530, tariffs would be multiplied by a factor of 2, whereas a bunker price of $370 would remove the surcharge, it said.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by David Goodman)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

captcha

Please enter the CAPTCHA text

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2018 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software