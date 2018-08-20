Maersk Line, Peak Season Surcharge

Maersk Line refers that it is experiencing strong demand across all trades which makes it necessary to introduce a PSS to advance the level of service.

Peak Season Surcharge (PSS) for ALL Cargo from World to Apapa and Tin Can Island Port (Nigeria), effective 01st September 2018 for all origins (excluding US and Canada) and 15th September 2018 for US and Canada (FMC regulated).

The tariff levels are as follows:

For your reference, we have also included the levels and rate structure for some sample corridors to/from Europe valid from today until further notice. These may be subject to future change; however we will make sure to notify you accordingly.

-The above rates are also subject to other applicable surcharges, including local charges and contingency charges.

-The above surcharge acronyms mean: OF (Ocean Freight), OHC (Origin Terminal Handling Charge), DHC (Destination Terminal Handling Charge), ERS (Emergency Risk Surcharge), SBF (Standard Bunker Adjustment Factor), LSS (Low Sulphur Surcharge) and PSS (Peak Season Surcharge).

-These rates are unaffected by, and do not affect, any tariff notified, published or filed in accordance with local regulatory requirements.

-For trades subject to the US Shipping Act or the China Maritime Regulations, quotations or surcharges that vary from the Maersk Line tariff shall not be binding on Maersk Line unless included in a service contract or service contract amendment that has been filed with the Federal Maritime Commission (FMC) or the Shanghai Shipping Exchange, as applicable.

Source: Maersk Line