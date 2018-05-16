Maersk Line recognized as the Best Global Shipping Line

Maersk Line was crowned the Best Global Shipping Line at the 2018 Asian Freight, Logistics & Supply Chain (‘AFLAS’) Awards – one of the industry’s most prestigious accolades to its top players in Asia – at a ceremony held in Shanghai, China on the 15th of May 2018.

“Customer First” mindset is at the core of Maersk Line business while delivering on the vision of becoming the global integrator of container logistics, and therefore being stood out among all the key players at AFLAS during which the winners are selected exclusively based on customer satisfaction and votes, is a glowing testament to the company’s unwavering efforts of meeting customers’ complex needs.

When commenting on the recognition, Mike Fang, Greater China Cluster said, “Being acknowledged again of our endeavor to improve customer experience as the “Best Global Shipping Line” is certainly to our great honor. Not only we would like to take this opportunity to give a big kudos to our hardworking team, but more essentially, to deeply appreciate for the strong support and encouragement of our customers who always choose to stand side by side with us at all times. Maersk Line will continue to strive in the longer future so that we deserve all the trust and recognition of our customers.”

Source: Maersk Line