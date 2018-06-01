Maersk Line sets up commercial office in Kathmandu, Nepal

Maersk Line, the global containerized division of the Maersk Group, announced the commencement of its new commercial office in Kathmandu, Nepal from 1st of June this year.

Maersk Line since its entry into the Nepal market over 20 years back has been providing shipping and logistical solutions through its strong network in India. However, with the rapid growth of trade in the region, Maersk Line sees an opportunity to serve its customers better by being closer to them.

Maersk Line’s customer centric approach is reflected through its dual service offerings to Nepal through Kolkata and Visakhapatnam. Its offering between Kolkata port and Inland Container Depot (ICD) at Birgunj on merchant haulage underlines its focus to provide end-to-end shipping solutions. In June 2017, Maersk moved the first-ever container shipment from Visakhapatnam to ICD Birgunj via the ‘Kathmandu Express.’ Today, there are 14 dedicated trains running from Visakhapatnam to Birgunj on monthly basis. Maersk line being pioneer in the industry has introduced this innovative service that includes online payment, handling of documents, electronic Delivery Order issuance and timely cargo clearance in Nepal.

Commenting on this announcement, Mr Steve Felder, Managing Director, Maersk Line (India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and Maldives) said, “As promised last year, we have opened our new commercial office in Nepal to facilitate ease of doing business here. The Nepal economy has tremendous potential and we will continue to invest here. Our focus has always been to enable trade through integrated and reliable logistical solutions and build long-term trade partnerships.”

Maersk Line, the global containerized division of the Maersk Group, is dedicated to delivering the highest level of customer-focused, reliable ocean transportation services. With employees in 325 offices across 125 countries and a fleet of more than 500 vessels along with 1.9 million containers, it has the global reach and resources to accommodate customers’ broad transportation needs.

Maersk Line in India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka has footprints across 27 offices and close to 400 employees covering all major locations and cargo hubs.

Source: Maersk Line