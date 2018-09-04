Maersk Line steps up on digitisation to enable paperless trade between India and Nepal

Maersk Line, the global containerized division of A.P. Moller – Maersk, announced the deployment of Electronic cargo tracking System or ECTS to enable paperless trade between India and Nepal. It is the first liner to adopt this paperless mode of trade facilitated by Asian Development bank and Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) against the conventional one-time bottle seal. This is also the first time it has been at done at Indian port transshipping to other countries such as Nepal thus getting rid of documentation hurdles.

Commenting on this announcement, Mr. Steve Felder, Managing Director, Maersk Line (India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and Maldives) said, “This is a continuation of Maersk line’s focus on digitisation to enable paperless trade across the globe. Addressing our customer needs is paramount and this system will tremendously aid in this process. We will continue to focus on creating a climate of ease of doing business to ensure seamless trade in the region through our integrated logistical offerings.”

In June last year, Maersk line moved the first-ever container shipment from Visakhapatnam to an Inland Container Depot (ICD) at Birgunj in Southern Nepal via the ‘Kathmandu Express’, an exclusive block train service with a guaranteed fixed transit time.



Customers then had dependency on Physical document and confirmation post discharge increasing the transit time and Laden ground rent. This system will effectively be replaced by Electronic cargo tracking System (ECTS). This new system will be documentation free doing away with complex letter of credit verification process and replaced with a replica of SMTP process followed for ICD movements inside India. Additionally, the Electronic Seals shall be allotted to shipping lines to manage the storage at Visakhapatnam and reverse logistics from international borders.

Currently, 99 per cent of Maersk Line’s bookings are done online, while 97 per cent of the shipping instructions are issued online. This transshipment modality will be powered by GPS enabled sealing with an one time seal, which shall report real-time location backed by alarms upon tampering. Only Custom officials will have the authority to seal & unseal it.

Source: Maersk Line