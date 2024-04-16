Maersk makes no deployment changes after vessel seized in Strait of Hormuz

Shipping company Maersk has not made any deployment changes after a Portuguese-flagged container ship was seized by Iran in the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, the Danish company said onMonday.

“We find recent events in the Gulf of Hormuz and the hijacking of a commercial container ship deeply concerning,” a spokesperson said in an emailed comment.

While the company will monitor the situation and available intelligence to assess the risk level in the region, it has so far made no deployment changes, the spokesperson added.

Iran’s foreign ministry said on Monday it had seized the vessel for violating maritime laws.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Louise Rasmussen)