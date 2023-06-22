Maersk Market Update Latin America June 2023

As part of our commitment to provide you with the most up-to-date and relevant information on the logistics industry, we share our Market Update on the Latin American market.

The supply chain is involved in our daily life. Even though we don’t realize it, every single thing that we interact with, let’s say food, clothing, or electronics, has been on a supply chain at some point, from raw materials to finished products, from storage to retail store, from store to your home, etc. That is why having a supply chain that is efficient and fluent is one of the most important aspects of the logistics world. Being able to have an agile end-to-end supply chain will help you streamline processes, optimization, partnering collaboration, visibility, and much more.

Topic of the month

There´s no dead end with end-to-end logistics solutions

In the logistics world is also called E2E, and it refers to being able to coordinate all the activities in the movement of materials, products, and goods from one place to the point of consumption or usage is all about end-to-end logistics. There are many stakeholders involved, from planning, procurement, production, distribution, transportation, and delivery to the customer, and they all have to be in touch for the supply chain to run smoothly as planned. With so many disruptions in the past years, logistics stakeholders have been paying close attention to finding a strategic partner that helps them manage their integrated logistics by giving them the visibility and sufficient information to make decisions and having different modalities to choose from when a supply chain link is broken.

End-to-end solutions not only include transportation or delivery, but it is also about picking, packing, warehousing, and enhancing end-to-end visibility, partnership, and efficiency.

Advantages of end-to-end logistics.

Some benefits that can be identified when implementing end-to-end logistics solutions to your business are:

Agility: having the logistic capabilities needed can help you be agile while making decisions or planning ahead and reducing any impact of disruptions of the supply chain.

Flexibility: it helps to have several options and be flexible when choosing the best way to make your supply chain flow. Having a comprehensive understanding of the supply chain and alternate sources by giving you different options.

Visibility: Nowadays, having visibility of your supply chain is crucial. It allows you to track and monitor every movement of your cargo at any stage. It enables better decision-making, proactive problem resolution, and improve collaboration with suppliers and partners.

Sustainability: supply chain has a representative impact on the environment therefore, it is important to partner up with someone conscious about it and help you increase sustainability by bringing down the carbon footprint of your logistics.

Efficient and effective end-to-end logistics are a key differentiator for business in this everchanging world of logistics.

Visibility as a key factor in an E2E integration

Being able to have the whole picture in real-time at all the stages of the supply chain, has been super important not only to make decisions at the right moment but also to plan ahead for any disruption or issue. Visibility comes along with collaboration between all the stakeholders so you can share and receive information that will be helpful for you and your partners.

Visibility also enhances customer satisfaction by providing real-time information, and giving transparency brings trust and improves the customer experience.

Having the right visibility helps you mitigate and have effective risk management. By monitoring the supply chain, potential risks can be identified, such as delays, port disruption, weather conditions, geopolitical issues, demand fluctuations, etc.

It is an important factor to integrate end-to-end logistics and visibility because it allows businesses to have comprehensive insights into the supply chain, optimize processes, deliver excellent customer service, and be able to make decisions that will have less impact on the supply chain.

The importance of partnering with the right logistic provider

Having the right partner who can integrate your logistics is a key role in enhancing your end-to-end logistics. It can provide you with insights, options of transportation, warehousing, local information and regulations, and different options when disruption takes place, and it can also help you grow in a market that your business wants to expand. Check out what Maersk offers as a logistic integrator in our region.

Choosing the right partner gives you a strong foundation for end-to-end logistics success by giving you a complete landscape and working together throughout the complex world of the supply chain.

Ocean updates

Main port status

We anticipate generally stable waiting times for ports in Latin America. However, there are a few exceptions: we predict waiting times of 1-3 days at Paranagua (Port Congestion), Manzanillo-MX (only for XL’s), and San Antonio – STI (Bad weather). For North American ports, the waiting time is stable. We don’t expect the waiting time to exceed 2 days.

In Australia, we foresee 1-3 days of waiting time; in New Zealand, we don’t expect the waiting time to exceed 1 day.

The waiting times at the Asian ports vary, with Busan new port terminal Co.ltd having an average waiting time of 2.5 days, Ningbo Beilun Container Terminal Phase 4 having an average waiting time of 1.5 days, and the other ports having an average waiting time of 0.5-1 day or less.

In North Europe currently, no major disruptions or significant waiting times are reported for ports.

In South Europe, Genoa will be under extraordinary work between June 5-16, which might affect productivity.

FOS SUR MER: Strike announced in France, in Fos sur mer operation will be suspended for 4hrs on 6/7/8 of June between 1100 &1500 Mersin has a huge WT of 6-10 days.

