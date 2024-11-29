Maersk Market Update Latin America – November 2024

As part of our commitment to provide you with the most up-to-date and relevant information on the logistics industry, we share our Market Update on the Latin American market.

You will find information and interesting data on the update of the state of the ports, the most important transport routes and relevant news.

We hope you’ll find the following information helpful, as well as inspiring to boost your business and keep your cargo moving.

Topic of the Month: Keeping it fresh: The impact of visibility on cold chain success

Cold chain logistics plays a crucial role in the supply chain by ensuring that temperature –sensitive items are transported and stored at the right temperatures to maintain their quality and safety. This specialized sector requires advanced tools and technologies to manage freight efficiently and proactively, safeguarding the integrity of cold shipments. According to Statista, the global cold chain logistics market was worth almost 248.4 billion U.S. dollars in 2020 and is expected to exceed 410 billion U.S. dollars by 2028, therefore a significant market for LAM. Despite its critical role, temperature control failures still lead to substantial losses, with 2 to 3% of total sales in the US retail industry being lost annually due to these issues, important to mention that a lot of this products are produced in Latin American countries.

Visibility in the cold chain is essential for success, as it allows for real-time monitoring and management of temperature sensitive shipments. By leveraging advanced tracking technologies and data analytics, cold chain logistics providers can ensure that products remain within the required temperature ranges throughout the entire supply chain. This not only helps in reducing losses due to temperature control failures but also enhances customer satisfaction by delivering fresh and safe products. As the cold chain logistics market continues to grow, the adoption of visibility solutions will be key to maintaining the quality and safety of temperature sensitive goods, ultimately contributing to the overall success of the supply chain.

The risks of poor visibility:

Poor visibility in the cold chain can lead to a multitude of risks that jeopardize the integrity of temperature sensitive shipments. As Inbound Logistics highlights, the cold chain faces many of the same challenges as the broader supply chain, including servicing a global market, reducing costs, becoming more strategic and addressing constraints, seasonality, all while managing the exacting needs of precious cargo.

Additionally, infrastructure limitations, remote and last mile deliveries, and regulatory compliance add layers of complexity to cold chain logistics. Without proper visibility, it becomes difficult to monitor and manage these factors effectively.

Data monitoring and visibility are crucial for identifying and addressing issues in real time, ensuring that temperature-sensitive products remain within the required temperature ranges throughout the supply chain. By enhancing visibility, cold chain logistics providers can mitigate these risks, improve operational efficiency, and ensure the safe delivery of high-quality products to consumers.

How cold chain visibility improves efficiency:

Cold chain visibility significantly enhances the efficiency of logistics operations by providing comprehensive insights into every stage of the supply chain. One of the primary benefits of end-to-end visibility is the prevention of product loss. By continuously monitoring temperature – sensitive shipments, logistics providers can quickly identify and address any deviation from the required temperature ranges thereby ensuring the integrity and quality of the cargo. This proactive approach not only reduces waste but also minimizes financial losses associated with spoiled goods.

Moreover, visibility in the cold chain streamlines compliance with regulatory requirements. With real time data and detailed records of temperature conditions, logistics providers can easily demonstrate compliance with industry standards and regulations. This simplifies the audit process but also builds trust with customers and regulatory bodies. Additionally enhanced visibility helps in identifying and preventing future problems by providing valuable insights into potential risks and inefficiencies within the supply chain. By analyzing this data, companies can implement corrective measures and optimize their operations to prevent similar issues from occurring in the future.

Another critical aspect of cold chain visibility is the improvement of driver safety. With real time tracking and monitoring, logistics providers can ensure that driver are adhering to safe driving practices and are not exposed to hazardous conditions. This not only protects the drivers but also ensures the timely and safe delivery of temperature sensitive products. Furthermore, end to end visibility guarantees that shipments are delivered as planned, enhancing customer satisfaction and trust. By providing stakeholders with advanced tracking technologies and software, cold chain logistics providers can achieve a higher level of efficiency and reliability, ultimately contributing to the overall success of the supply chain.

In addition to remote tracking artificial intelligence and machine learning equipped devices are employed to provide predictive analytics. these technologies analyze constant data streams to enhance product management and decision-making, allowing for proactive measures to be taken before issues arise. This predictive capability is particularly valuable in Latin America, where infrastructure challenges and varying climate conditions can pose significant risks to cold chain logistics. By anticipating potential problems companies can mitigate risks and ensure the safe delivery of temperature sensitive goods.

These technological advancements not only enhance the efficiency of cold chain logistics but also contribute to the overall success of the supply chain in Latin America, ensuring that customers receive fresh and safe products every time.

The integration of advanced visibility solutions in cold chain logistics is not just a technological upgrade but a necessity for maintaining the integrity and quality of temperature – sensitive products. As the market continues to expand, particularly in regions like Latin America. To know more about the Latin American consistent freshness with an unbroken supply chain, click here These technologies not only mitigate risks and reduce losses but also enhance operational efficiency and regulatory compliance. Ultimately, by ensuring that products are transported and stored under optimal conditions, cold chain logistics providers can deliver fresh, safe, and high-quality goods, thereby driving customer satisfaction and contributing to the overall success of the supply chain.

The role of technology in cold chain monitoring:

Technologies like IoT sensors, GPS tracking, and cloud-based platforms are essential in modern cold chain management. These tools allow for continuous, real-time monitoring of critical parameters such as temperature, humidity, and location. The integration of these technologies makes it possible to track shipments across the entire supply chain, from the warehouse to the final delivery point, ensuring product integrity and compliance with regulatory standards.

Technology plays a pivotal role in cold chain logistics, in Latin America there is a demand for efficient and reliable transportation of temperature-sensitive products is on the rise. Partnering of with a leader in logistics industry is crucial to integrate advanced technologies to enhance cold chain visibility and efficiency in the region. By leveraging connected devices for remote tracking and monitoring, you ensure that products are continuously monitored in real time, providing crucial data on location and temperature. This level of visibility is essential for maintaining quality control and preventing products to loss during transit.

Source: Maersk