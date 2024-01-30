Maersk names Charles van der Steene as new Regional President for North America

Integrated logistics company A.P. Moller – Maersk (Maersk) is pleased to announce the appointment of Charles van der Steene as the new Regional President for North America, effective Feb. 1, 2024. With the move, van der Steene will join the company’s Executive Leadership Team.

A logistics industry veteran, van der Steene joined Maersk in 2011 with deep global experience in commercial leadership, operations, and general management. He previously led Maersk’s commercial organization in North America and most recently headed up Maersk’s Global Commercial Excellence and Transformation organization.

Narin Phol, who has served in the role of Regional President of North America since 2019, will move into the role of Chief Product Officer for Logistics & Services on the Executive Leadership team and will be based in Copenhagen.

“Charles has a proven track record and enjoys great respect among our North American customers and within the Maersk organization as a natural collaborator and leader,” said A.P. Moller – Maersk CEO Vincent Clerc. “North America is our number one market, and Charles takes helm of a very well-run organization. The steady hand he brings to the role is well suited to guide the regional organization as it delivers integrated global logistics to the customers we serve.”

“I’m thrilled to be rejoining our talented team in North America, where we’ve invested significantly in growing our end-to-end capabilities in recent years,” said van der Steene. “In today’s volatile times, our customers need a logistics partner who can fight in their corner. I’m excited to be part of a team committed to bringing predictability and stability to our customers’ supply chains.”

Source: Maersk