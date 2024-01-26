Maersk names first vessel of its large methanol-enabled fleet “Ane Maersk”

Ulsan, South Korea – The world’s first large methanol-enabled container vessel has been named “Ane Mærsk” at a ceremony in the shipyard of HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HD HHI) in Ulsan, South Korea. The vessel is named after Ane Mærsk Mc-Kinney Uggla, the Chair of the A.P. Moller Foundation and A.P. Moller Holding. Ane’s eldest granddaughter served as godmother and christened the vessel by breaking a champagne bottle over the bow.

“Ane Mærsk” is the first of Maersk’s 18 large methanol-enabled vessels, that will be delivered between 2024 and 2025. It is the world’s second methanol-enabled container vessel. In the beginning of February, it will enter service on the AE7 string connecting Asia and Europe, marking a significant milestone in the company’s commitment to pioneering low-emissions shipping solutions. The vessels in the new series have an industry-first innovative design with the bridge and accommodation placed at the very front of the vessel, which ensures fuel efficient operations.

This series of vessels will have a transformative impact on our ambition to progress on our industry-leading climate ambitions. It is a visual and operational proof of our commitment to a more sustainable industry. With “Ane Mærsk” and her sister vessels we are expanding our offer to the growing number of businesses aiming to reduce emissions from their supply chains.

Vincent Clerc Chief Executive Officer of A.P. Moller-Maersk